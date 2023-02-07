Anchante Announces Updates to Its Conferencing Solution
SINGAPORE, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anchante Solutions, a Singapore-based company delivering software development services, today launched significant updates to its next-generation videoconferencing platform.
Anchante™ is a multi-party, video conferencing, cloud-based service that enables the most efficient work-from-home or collaboration experience. It can also be used as a stand-alone service, as well as coupled with Anchante’s or third-party technologies and solutions.
Anchante Solutions has improved the solution, and now Anchante™ is even more secure, with fully encrypted password-protected video conferences, avoiding any possibility of hacking into video meetings.
The key updates include the following:
Improved security and compliance
Anchante™ already had one of the most secure video conferencing platforms on the market, making it a very appealing alternative to many popular solutions. Now, the company has announced even more security enhancements to the service. Anchante™ will now feature DLP (Data Loss Prevention), Retention combined to ensure security and compliance for all Anchante users participants.
More engaging and immersive meetings
The recent updates will make Anchante™ even more intuitive, creating an inclusive and productive meeting environment to help facilitate fluid and compelling meeting experiences for all participants, regardless of their work mode — office or home.
Users can now overlay a presenter on top of shared content, creating a more natural, inclusive experience that mimics in-person presentations in virtual and hybrid environments. This feature allows presenters to be placed in front of any content or app, going beyond slides and creating a more dynamic and creative meeting experience.
About Anchante™
Explicitly designed for tech-savvy teams, Anchante™ helps sales, marketing, and customer success teams attract and retain customers through effective video interactions. With everything you need in one place – from automated scheduling and advanced video conferencing to embedded files and connected apps.
About the Company
Empowered by vast experience in the field of IT, Anchante Solutions has the right expertise to help with all the possible technology needs. To learn more details, visit https://anchante.net and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Media Relations
Anchante Solutions
partnersteam@anchante.net