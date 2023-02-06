Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market to Reach USD531.76 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3 % |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 304.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increasing number of health-conscious consumers

Increasing consumer dependency on processed foods, changing lifestyle, and rising need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth are some key factors driving market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing consumer dependency on processed foods due to changing lifestyle. Increasing need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth is expected to further augment global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is also expected to boost market growth.

The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Forecast to 2028,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Fruit products segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for processed fruit products globally is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The canned segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing demand for canned fruits and vegetable products in both developed and developing countries.

The High-Pressure Processing (HPP) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of HPP technology for processing jams and similar products.

The small-scale processing segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of small-scale processing systems by small-scale farmers.

increasing demand for processed fruit and vegetable products because of rapid changes in dietary habits among consumers in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In January 2021, Syntegon Technology GmbH expanded its offering with the addition of a new Sigpack TTMD cartoner with integrating Delta robots. Delta robots effectively position single or multiple products coming in random order in cartons, trays, or other containers as per requirements. For increasing packaging flexibility, the new top load cartoner also can pack various items from multiple infeed processes at the same time.

The leading contenders in the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market are listed below:

Greencore Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Bühler Holding AG, GEA Group AG, Olam International Limited, and Nestlé S.A.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fruit & vegetable processing market on the basis of type, product type, technology, processing systems, equipment type, operation, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fruit Products

Frozen Fruit

Jam

Fruit Jellies

Pasteurized Fruit

Fruit Cheese

Frozen Fruit Pulp

Pasteurized Mash

Candied Fruits

Dried Fruit

Fruit Juice

Fruit Juice Powder

Fruit Syrup

Others (Low-Calorie Products, Compote, Marmalade)

Vegetable Products

Frozen Vegetables

Vegetable Juice

Concentrated Vegetable Juice

Pasteurized Vegetables

Sterilized Vegetables

Marinated Vegetables

Biological Canned Vegetables

Vegetable Sauce

Other Vegetable Products

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frozen

Canned

Dried & Dehydrated

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

Microwave Processing

Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)

Regional Outlook of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market

The global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

