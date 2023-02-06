Veterinary Pain Management Market: A Look at the Industry's Growth Drivers and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is a key factor driving veterinary pain management market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1,352.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends - Growing regulatory approvals for veterinary drugs is rising demand for veterinary pain management” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team of analysts has meticulously curated the Emerging Research publication titled “Global Veterinary Pain Management Market” to the reader's understanding and includes an industry distribution database overview. The research conducts a detailed analysis of historical and current market circumstances in order to precisely project the outlook of the Global Veterinary Pain Management Market throughout the forecast period (2022–2030). The analysts' analysis of the global market has highlighted the elements influencing the market's overall growth. To examine the advantages, disadvantages, opportunities, and threats involved in expanding into different market segments, research uses effective analytical tools such as Porter's five forces and analysis. SWOT. The study focuses on potential growth opportunities and constraints that the leading industry participants might experience over the course of the full forecast period. To assist readers in developing successful investment plans, the research gives specific attention to rising business components, specialty industries, product launches, and brand promotions happening in the market. The global health crisis's impact on the market's overall growth is thoroughly examined in the research. The most recent research study serves as a great example of how the worldwide Veterinary Pain Management market was thoroughly investigated. The table of contents, a list of tables and figures, the research methodology, the competitive landscape, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technological innovation are all included. The worldwide disruption has impacted this industry in practically every manner. The most recent report, however, makes predictions about how the pandemic would affect this sector of the economy and examines the state of the market. Additionally, the analysis covered the key market segments and came to well-qualified conclusions regarding the industry's current state.

Increasing number of zoonotic diseases is rising demand for veterinary pain management market due to high concentration of people in the area who share space with animals. According to the report of World Health Organization (WHO), every year, zoonoses cause about one billion cases of diseases and millions of fatalities. Zoonoses accounted for about 60% of newly emerging infectious diseases. In the past three decades, over 30 new human pathogens have been discovered, 75% of which have animal origins. According to the report, zoonotic diseases are emerging 18 out of 22 countries. The market for veterinary pain management was valued at USD 1,352.1 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Some of the major reasons fueling market revenue growth include rising meat and milk product consumption, rising veterinary medicine approvals, rising zoonotic disease prevalence, and rising government and other organisation activities. The practise of diagnosing, preventing, and treating pain in animals that is brought on by issues with their essential organs, physical injuries, their spines and central nervous systems, or surgical procedures is known as veterinary pain management.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Vetoquinol, Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva., Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, LABINDIA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Chanelle Pharma,and Elanco

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global Veterinary Pain Management market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Veterinary Pain Management market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The anesthetics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to rising demand for veterinary anesthetic equipment . Rapanofal, a propofol emulsion anesthetic drug introduced by Ivaoes Animal Health, was also given FDA approval. At a meeting of FDA-organized Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee on January 16, 2020, DURECT Corp. submitted a new drug application (NDA) 204803, bupivacaine extended-release solution for intravenous infusion, for the purpose of post-surgical analgesia.

The NSAIDs segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 due to properties such as reducing pain and irritation related with arthritis and other musculoskeletal illnesses. NSAIDs lessen these symptoms by interfering with some bodily-produced chemicals, primarily prostaglandins, which are responsible for inflammation. NSAIDs for animals have many advantages and can result in improved quality of life due to their pain-relieving, fever-reducing, and anti-inflammatory properties. Companion animals, such as dogs, cats, and horses as

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

NSAIDs

Opioids

Anesthetics

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain

Cancer

Others

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Veterinary Pain Management market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Veterinary Pain Management in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Veterinary Pain Management in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Veterinary Pain Management?

