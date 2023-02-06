Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Size

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lannett Company, Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, and RLC Labs, Inc. among others, are some of the key players operating in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028.



The rising cases of thyroid disorders, improved healthcare infrastructure and care quality, increase in awareness programs associated with thyroid disorders, and the growing strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and government organizations, are all expected to accelerate the growth of the thyroid gland disorder treatment industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the route of administration outlook, the oral segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market from 2023 to 2028

As per the drug type, the levothyroxine drug segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lannett Company, Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, and RLC Labs, Inc. among others, are some of the key players operating in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market



Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/thyroid-gland-disorder-treatment-market-3928

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Levothyroxine

Liothyronine

Propylthiouracil

Imidazole-Based Compounds

Others



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oral

Intravenous Route

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Wholesaler/Distributor

Retailer

Mail-Order Pharmacy

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com