Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,700 in the last 365 days.

Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Size

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lannett Company, Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, and RLC Labs, Inc. among others, are some of the key players operating in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising cases of thyroid disorders, improved healthcare infrastructure and care quality, increase in awareness programs associated with thyroid disorders, and the growing strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and government organizations, are all expected to accelerate the growth of the thyroid gland disorder treatment industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the route of administration outlook, the oral segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the drug type, the levothyroxine drug segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period
  • Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lannett Company, Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, and RLC Labs, Inc. among others, are some of the key players operating in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/thyroid-gland-disorder-treatment-market-3928

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hypothyroidism
  • Hyperthyroidism

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Levothyroxine
  • Liothyronine
  • Propylthiouracil
  • Imidazole-Based Compounds
  • Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oral
  • Intravenous Route
  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Wholesaler/Distributor
  • Retailer
  • Mail-Order Pharmacy
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.