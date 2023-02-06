Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Size to Reach USD 1,433.5 Million by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 856.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Increased demand from oil & gas industries

PVDF market revenue growth is driven by increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries due to advantages and characteristics of PVDF and increasing application scope ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size is expected to reach USD 1,433.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for PVDF from various end-use industries such as electrical, chemical processing, and construction is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Robust performance and increasing adoption of PVDF in a range of applications is expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rising investment by major players in R&D of PVDF to explore further scope of applications due to good radiation resistance and abrasion resistance, as well as due to the fact that the material is melt processable is a key factor expected to support market growth going ahead.

The Polyvinylidene Fluoride market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Polyvinylidene Fluoride business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Solvay S.A., Arkema, SABIC, 3M, Kureha Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Dyneon GmbH, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc., and Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2021, Fillamentum, which is a leading 3D printing material provider, announced the launch of high-performance engineering filament. The product Fluorodur is a PVDF material and is characterized by combination of chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties. Fluorodur is being used in research projects at Czech Academy of Sciences to 3D print high-strength sealant structures for geology equipment.

Pipes and fittings segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. PVDF pipes are easy to install, cost-effective, chemical-resistant, and environmentally sound. PVDF pipes have high dielectric and mechanical properties, which makes it the ideal material for applications in oil & gas and chemical processing industries. Surge in adoption of PVDF material pipes in the construction industry is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Oil & gas industry is one of the major consumers of PVDF pipes and fittings. Offshore oil & gas production has some of the most extreme and demanding conditions. Pipes and fittings used in the sector must be highly weather resistant and long-lasting. Expansion of oil & gas facilities is creating major demand for PVDF. ONGC has produced blueprints to increase production of crude oil by 4 million metric ton, and plans to double its natural gas production by 2021. This will drive growth of the oil and gas segment to some extent going ahead.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PVDF market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pipes and Fittings

Wires and Semiconductor Processing

Films and Sheets

Membranes

Coatings

Li-ion Batteries

Other Applications

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electrical and Electronics

Oil and Gas

Automotive Processing

Building and Construction

Chemical Processing

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2028).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

