Acne Treatment Market Set to Growth USD 13.59 Billion by 2030 with 4.6% CAGR, Says Emergen Research

Increase in launch of novel acne products and rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated

Acne Treatment Market Size – USD 9.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acne treatment market size was USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in launch of novel acne products and rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne are some key factors driving acne treatment market revenue growth. In addition, growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems, which is further increasing the demand for acne treatment.

Rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne has led to an increasing number of launches of novel acne products. For instance, on 28 October 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Amzeeq, which is a topical form of antibiotic minocycline. The drug was earlier available as an oral antibiotic, however, now it is available in non-pill form and delivers minocycline in form of foam. Foamix Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer of the product has leveraged its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) platform to deliver minocycline effectively in a foam-based vehicle. The production of such innovative and novel products for treatment of acne is expected to substantially propel market revenue growth.

Additionally, growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems is another factor that can increase prevalence of acne among people of all ages, which can significantly increase demand for acne treatment products. Consumption of food products with high sugar in products, such as pastries, cakes, and soda cans, significantly worsens acne. According to a research report conducted on 2,258 patients who were placed on a low-glycemic diet, it was noted that 87% of patients reported reduced acne. However, increasing number of fast-food outlets and popularity of street food is expected to contribute to growing prevalence of acne and hence driving growth of the market.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Galderma S.A., Ortho Dermatologics (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), GSK plc, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Almirall, S.A

The report studies the historical data of the Acne Treatment market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research has segmented the global acne treatment market based on product, administration, end user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Oral

Topical

Injectable

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Skincare Clinics

Key highlights of this research report:

On 24 February 2020, Almirall, S.A, announced to send its product Seysara (sarecycline) to the Chinese regulatory body NMPA in 2023 for approval. It is an innovative tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic used for treatment of inflammatory lesions of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Almirall S.A has commercialization rights for this product in the U.S., and under a License Agreement from Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., it will develop, register, and commercialize the product in China in exchange for royalties.

The antibiotics segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to its increasing popularity among people suffering from acne due to its effectiveness. In addition, increasing launch of new antibiotics are more effective due to an increase in antibiotic resistance among patients.

The topical segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2021 owing to growing popularity of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and rapid development of new topical therapy for treatment of acne. Additionally, an increasing number of new discoveries of topical therapy for acne patients will further contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Acne Treatment market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Acne Treatment report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The professional intelligence study on the Acne Treatment market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Acne Treatment market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Acne Treatment market?

What are the main issues facing the global Acne Treatment market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

