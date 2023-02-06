Structured Cabling Market: A Look at the Industry's Current and Future State

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems & various government initiatives to promote digitization in developing countries are key factors

Market Size – USD 10.86 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in network infrastructure ” — Emergen Research

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale. In various important locations, the market's growth has been significantly hampered by supply chain interruptions and economic uncertainty.

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices. Structured cabling solution includes installing and designing an organized cabling system that offers flexibility to adapt to changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time, as well as supports the entire wiring infrastructure of an organization through a single system. This infrastructure comprises different standardized smaller components called subsystems, such as optical and twisted-pair cabling, patch cables, and patch panels. Structured cabling offers a high level of flexibility and high bandwidth that accommodates any development and deployment of new applications without interrupting function of the existing system. Enterprises and businesses use different kinds of telecommunication applications and devices at the same time. Using a single system removes the complexity of having multiple wiring infrastructures in the same place. In case of any problem, it will be easier to find and rectify the problem with structured cabling infrastructure quicker and at a relatively low cost.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemon, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

In addition to projecting the market valuations for the present and the future based on the demand-supply dynamics and price structures of the key regional segments, this portion of the study provides insightful information about the geographical segmentation of the market.

Nearly every part of the business sector has been impacted by the global health crisis, which has also severely disrupted the supply and demand chains for the worldwide market. The Global Structured Cabling Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

The report classifies the global Structured Cabling market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Product

Cables

Patch Panels & Cross Connects

Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies

Communication Outlets

Racks & Cabinets

Software

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Category 6

Category 5E

Category 6A

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others

The global Structured Cabling market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Structured Cabling sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

