Smart Speaker Market Professional Survey and In-Depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2028

Market Size – USD 6.91 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.9%, Market Trends – Growing demand for smart home devices worldwide

Growing demand for smart appliances and devices, and rapid technological advancements in smart devices and wireless technologies are some key factors driving market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart speaker market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for smart appliances and devices due to growing trend of smart homes, rising preference for connected devices, and availability of technologically advanced smart devices are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, introduction and launch of smart speakers with advanced features, support for popular voice assistants, and reasonable prices are some other key factors expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing advancement in hardware of smart speaker and integration of advanced sensors for enhanced and accurate voice recognition.

Smart home segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing integration of smart speakers in smart home devices such as lights, thermostats, and televisions, and other devices.

Alexa segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to its easy availability and affordability. Alexa has been the most preferred voice assistant for a wide range of smart speakers and is available in over 80 countries across the globe.

The personal use segment is expected to dominate other end-use segments in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of smart home systems across the globe, increasing integration of smart speakers with various devices, and rising use of smart speakers to for various personal applications such as making phone calls, tracking user activity, and scheduling appointments, among others.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Altec Lansing, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Onkyo Corporation, Baidu, Inc

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart speaker market on the basis of component, application, intelligent virtual assistant, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Office

Smart Home

Others

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Google Assistant

Alexa

Siri

Cortana

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

