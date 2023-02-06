Wi-Fi as a Service Market: A Study of the Industry's Current Status and Future Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi & rising demand for Wi-Fi as service to reduce capital & operational expenditure are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 3.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends – Increasing government initiatives to develop smart city projects” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's most recent study, “Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market - Forecast to 2028", provides a comprehensive analysis of current and potential developments in the global keyword market. The research today compiles all the most recognized businesses in the sector, sales and distribution channels, regional reach, market share and estimated size, as well as revenue projections for the forecast year. A thorough analysis of the industry, concentrating on total market compensation throughout the predicted period, is included in the paper. The most recent research report is an excellent illustration of the thorough examination of the global Wi-Fi as a Service market. The table of contents, a list of tables and figures, the research methodology, the competitive landscape, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technological innovation are all included. This business field has been affected in almost every way by the global disruption. However, the most recent study predicts the effects of the pandemic on this industry and discusses the current market situation. Besides, the significant parts of the market have been talked about in the report, with well-qualified conclusions on the ongoing status of the market. The global health crisis has rattled the global economy, causing the mechanism that governs this particular area of activity to break down. The research includes a detailed discussion of the global market share, anticipated growth rate, future market trends, entry barriers, underlying market dynamics, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. market intelligence. The study provides a detailed description of the Wi-Fi as a Service's status in the world market. The research is a fantastic resource for knowledge about the keyword market because it offers in-depth insights about the market's geographic reach.

The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi, rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service to reduce capital and operational expenditure, and increasing government initiatives towards smart city projects. However, rising concerns regarding data security and privacy is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global Wi-Fi as a service market to some extent over the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., Mist Systems, Inc

Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Wi-Fi as a Service market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In order to help the reader, make wise business decisions, the study also attempts to offer a forward-looking viewpoint and an informative conclusion. A thorough SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market segments expected to dominate the market, regional division, estimated market size and share, and more are included in the report's conclusion.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

The global Wi-Fi as a Service market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Wi-Fi as a Service business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

