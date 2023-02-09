Mashkur Sarwar, a Senior Web Developer, Talks About the Importance of the Harvard CS50 Course Certification

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mashkur Sarwar, a Senior Web Developer and founder of MS-WEB explains the importance of Harvard CS50 Course Certification for budding web developers.

Mashkur Sarwar is a reputed Senior Web Developer with more than a decade of experience in the field of website and game development. During the early days of his career, he got Harvard CS50 certification which helped him a long way. That's why he emphasizes the importance of enrolling in this online certification course for skill development.

"Harvard CS50 course is undoubtedly one of the most intensive and skills-affirming certifications in the field of web development. This online certification course furnishes participants with a comprehensive education in contemporary programming and algorithm development. I have personally experienced the benefits of this amazing course for web and mobile development areas. I would recommend everyone seeking to build a career in web and app development to enroll in this course." ~ Mashkur Sarwar

The Harvard CS50 course certification is a widely acknowledged accomplishment and mandates course participants to learn about the basics of a number of computer science and programming and helps them understand the core concepts behind algorithms, data structure, abstraction, resource management, and other aspects that go into web development.

"If you are keen to learn about the various programming languages, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript along with the basics of web development, Harvard CS50 course certification is for you. The course enables the students to learn through the development and presentation of real programming projects.

The course teaches students to think algorithmically so that they can solve problems encountered with web development more quickly and efficiently." ~ Mashkur Sarwar

About Mashkur Sarwar

Mashkur Sarwar is an Arab immigrant and a reputed Senior Web Developer. His family fled from Lebanon amidst the intractable war in 1982. Mashkur's life got a new beginning in New York where he completed his early education and got admission to a Bachelor of Commerce at New York University. In the early 2000s, Mashkur got interested in the emerging technology of the internet and enrolled in a couple of web development courses. He completed Harvard’s CS50 program which certified him as a web and mobile development professional.

After working as a Senior Web Developer for many top companies for a decade, Mashkur founded MS-WEB. The race towards WEB3.0 has given him the flexibility and authority to hand-select his clients. He ensures that all his clients are properly cared for in the fast-paced New York tech business. His areas of expertise are responsive web design, full-stack programming, and project management. Apart from being tech-savvy, Mashkur is a philanthropist and a traveler.



