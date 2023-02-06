Wireless Earbuds Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating number of smartphone users around the world and increased consumer spending on electronic gadgets are expected to bolster market growth

Market Size – USD 4.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for wireless earbuds with smarter, more advanced features ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless earbuds market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is majorly supported by wider access to the Internet, growing use of smartphones with advanced features functionalities, emergence of advanced wireless technologies, and rising disposable incomes of consumers, especially in developing nations such as India and China. Other key factors driving market growth are rising demand for wireless earbuds among students and the working population, growing trends of work from home and online schooling in the pandemic era, and increasing availability of wireless earphones at highly affordable prices, manufactured by companies such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Furthermore, escalating demand for high-end music & entertainment devices, mainly among the younger population, emergence of advanced technologies such as ANC (active noise cancellation), and rising demand for wireless earbuds that are highly compatible with intelligent virtual assistants including Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant have further boosted the global market growth over the recent past.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Wireless Earbuds Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Wireless Earbuds market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Wireless Earbuds market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Wireless Earbuds industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Wireless Earbuds industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Wireless Earbuds industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Beats Electronics LLC, Jabra, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SoundMAGIC, Cambridge Audio, and Master & Dynamic

Some Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on application, the music & entertainment segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global wireless earbuds market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end entertainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation features, increasing number of smartphone users, and growing inclination towards live music streaming and podcasts.

Among distribution channels, the online platforms segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the significant rise of the e-commerce industry, rising trend of online shopping, and growing availability of wireless earbuds on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, often at discounted prices.

In 2020, North America was the most dominant of all regional markets in the global wireless earbuds market in terms of revenue. Market growth in this region is attributed to rising adoption Alexa or Siri-compatible smart home devices, increasing indulgence of the youth in online gaming and other entertainment activities, rising demand for wireless earbuds among tech-savvy consumers, and increasing use of these devices during fitness activities or outdoor sports. The presence of leading brands including Bose, Apple, and Beats Electronics in the region is another major factor accounting for the North America market growth.

For the purpose of this report, the global wireless earbuds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fitness

Gaming

Music & Entertainment

Virtual Reality

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online Platforms

Retail Offline Stores

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Wireless Earbuds business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2028).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Wireless Earbuds Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

