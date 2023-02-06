Bariatric Surgery Market : A Breakdown of the Industry by Region and Segment

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are among some major factors driving global bariatric surgery market

Bariatric Surgery Market Size – USD 2.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Advancements in minimally invasive surgeries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerous operations are carried out on obese patients as part of bariatric surgery (also known as weight loss surgery). The standard of care treatments for long-term weight loss (Roux en-Y bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch) primarily work by changing the levels of the gut hormones that regulate satiety and hunger, creating a new hormonal weight set point. The best method for treating obesity-related issues and causing weight loss is bariatric surgery.

The global bariatric surgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.

Rapid urbanization, lack of physical activity, and poor or unhealthy diets are contributing to increasing obesity. However, high cost of these surgeries and procedures is a key factor negatively impacting market revenue growth.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2021-2028

CAGR: 9.0%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, Carrum Health expanded options for weight loss surgery in mid-west through partnership with the Bariatric Centre of Kansas City (BCKC). The centre has performed over 17,000 surgeries and the partnership will help improve quality of lives with improved access to high-quality bariatric surgery.

Assisting devices segment is expected to register steady increase in revenue growth during the forecast period as these devices are widely used in minimally invasive surgeries which require immediate closure of small incisions.

Gastric bypass surgery helps loose weight by changing how stomach and small intestine handles food. After surgery, the stomach will be smaller, and patient will feel full with less food consumption. This procedure is performed on patients who are seriously obese and have been unable to achieve desired weight loss through diets.

Non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries enable completion of weight loss surgery without need for making a large, open incision. There are various types of minimally invasive surgeries such as single-site weight loss surgery, laparoscopic weight loss surgery, robotic weight loss surgery, and endoscopic techniques.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Medtronic PLC, Allergan Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Procedures, and GI Dynamics Inc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Bariatric Surgery market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Implantable Devices

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Emptying Systems

Gastric Balloon Systems

Assisting Devices

Closure Device

Suturing Device

Trocars

Stapling Device

Others

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Invasive Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Band

Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

