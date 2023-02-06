Minimal Residual Disease Market : A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Key Players and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing consumer preferences for tailored therapies is a major factor driving minimal residual disease market

Minimal Residual Disease Market Size – USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.04%, Market Trends – High demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) methods ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A phrase used to describe a relatively small number of cancer cells that endure treatment or stay in the body afterward. Only extremely sensitive laboratory techniques that can detect one cancer cell out of a million normal cells can detect minimal residual illness.

The global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) market size was USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising R&D activities and increase in research funding from various cancer institutes are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For instance, Invitae Corporation, based in the U.S., started a research in February 2022 to collect actual data on tailored minimal residual disease diagnostics for distinct tumor types. Inivata also introduced RaDaR assay in April 2020 to identify and track residual disease and relapse in plasma samples of patients with prior cancer diagnoses.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1352

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 16.04%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cergentis B.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICON Plc, Invivoscribe, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Mission Bio, Natera, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. PCR examines specific DNA segments for unusual genetic traits. The test increases DNA to make it simpler to identify and count unusual characteristics and blood cells or bone marrow can be used. PCR tests can still detect it, if there is only one cancer cell in a group of 100,000 to 1 million healthy cells.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to availability of various treatment options and frequent patient visits. Hospitals consistently offer services for both acute and complicated diseases, which improves and complements performance of many other parts of the healthcare system.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing prevalence of blood cancer and rising investments from cancer institutions. In addition, rising incidence of hematological cancers in the U.S. is increasing risk of MRD and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1352

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimal residual disease market based on indication, detection, treatment methods, treatment centers, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Others

Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Others

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Solid Tumor

Others

Detection Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Others

Treatment Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Chemotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Others

Treatment Centers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Oncology Treatment Centers

Diagnostic Centers & Research Institutions

Specialty Clinics

Others

Overview of the Minimal Residual Disease Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Minimal Residual Disease industry

Proceed To Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1352

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

blockchain in energy market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-energy-market

military drones market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-drones-market

carbon fiber market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-fiber-market

cobots market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cobots-market

healthcare chatbots market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market

fiber optics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiber-optics-market

orthodontics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market

drone delivery service market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-delivery-service-market

virtual power plant market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-power-plant-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.