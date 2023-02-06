Passky - A Free and Secure Open-Source Password Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbit Company LLC, a leader in open-source software solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Passky, the free and open-source password manager.
Passky is a modern, lightweight, and user-friendly password manager designed to help individuals and companies save money and streamline their workflows. The platform is built with the latest security measures to ensure the safekeeping of users' passwords. Passky's free package allows users to store up to 100 passwords, while premium (paid) accounts provide unlimited password storage with a fair usage policy. The premium package costs just $2 per month, billed annually.
In a world where password security is more important than ever, Rabbit Company LLC aims to provide a solution that helps individuals and companies protect their digital assets without breaking the bank. The company recognizes the importance of open-source projects and believes in providing free software to the community to help reduce costs and increase accessibility.
Passky is a simple, modern, lightweight, and secure password manager that provides an easy-to-use platform for users to manage their passwords. With Passky, users can store their passwords in a secure database and access them anywhere, anytime. The platform uses encryption algorithms to secure passwords and user data, ensuring that sensitive information is safe from cybercriminals.
In addition to its free and secure password management capabilities, Passky also provides a range of premium features for users who need to store more than 100 passwords. The premium package offers unlimited password storage and a fair usage policy, making it an excellent value for individuals and companies looking to manage their passwords more efficiently.
Passky is built on the principles of open-source software, and Rabbit Company LLC invites users to contribute to the platform's development. The company is passionate about providing accessible and open-source software to the community, and donations are always welcome to help support the project.
About Rabbit Company LLC
Rabbit Company LLC is a Wyoming-based company that provides individuals and companies with cost-effective and efficient open-source solutions. With a focus on security and simplicity, Rabbit Company LLC is committed to empowering individuals and companies to make the transition to open-source projects as seamless as possible.
For more information about Passky and Rabbit Company LLC, please visit https://passky.org and https://rabbit-company.com. To get in touch, please email
info@rabbit-company.com.
Ziga Zajc
