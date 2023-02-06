Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market A Look at the Major Applications and Technologies Analysis Report Prediction for 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 23.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends – Economic potential of the drone will drive the UAV Market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Unmanned Composite Materials Market Forecast to 2030

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document that includes business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends in the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market. The report provides in-depth research and analysis of the key elements of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market. This report was created by the research analysts after conducting extensive primary and secondary research and analysing the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market.

The unmanned aerial vehicle market size reached USD 23.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6 % during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing commercial drones application is one of the key factors for driving the market revenue growth. Several industries have authorized the usage of drones to acquire significant amount of data to make the necessary business choices. It has become a rapidly increasing commercial market, with several uses such as construction, mining, oil & gas, and agriculture across the world. The construction sector is projected to provide a significant opportunity for market growth owing to the substantial commercial usage of mapping, observation, surveying, and inspection studies. Significant infrastructure construction projects require factual data to comprehend the ground reality and potential issues in the future. The construction industry is witnessing rapid adoption of drones of all forms and sizes. It is assisting various engineers and specialists in making wiser business decisions by mapping millions of Landsat images and information. The increasing implementation in commercial civil applications is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, inadequate pilot training and stringent rules are the factors that are expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Commercial drones are being used for surveying, mapping, and monitoring purposes in different nations. The sector is facing major challenges in several countries due to stringent government rules for accessing airspace to prevent any unexpected damage and safety issues,. In addition, the absence of air traffic management connected to commercial UAV flights and constraints in metropolitan areas are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Unmanned Composite Materials market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Startasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, Owens Corning

Research Report on the Unmanned Composite Materials Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Unmanned Composite Materials market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Unmanned Composite Materials market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Unmanned Composite Materials market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Unmanned Composite Materials market and its key segments?

Some Key Highlights From the Report

OEM segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period owing to the majority of the manufacturing and changes required in UAVs being performed at the OEM level.

Commercial segment revenue is expected to expand rapidly in terms of revenue during the forecast period because it can be related to drone technology breakthroughs and developments.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerably rapid growth rate in global unmanned aerial vehicle market over the forecast period owing to increasing commercial usage of drones in the countries in the region.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Unmanned Composite Materials market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Interior

Exterior

Regional Landscape section of the Unmanned Composite Materials report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

