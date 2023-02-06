Automotive Telematics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive telematics market. As per TBRC’s automotive telematics market forecast, the automotive telematics market size is expected to grow to $360.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.3%.

An increase in car accidents is contributing to the growth of the automotive telematics market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest automotive telematics market share. Major players in the automotive telematics market include TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, I.D.Systems Inc., Verizon, Airbiquity Inc., Harman International Industries.

Learn More On The Automotive Telematics Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7164&type=smp

Trending Automotive Telematics Market Trend

New product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive telematics market. Major companies operating in the automotive telematics sector are focused on introducing new innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Masternaut, a UK-based telematics company specializing in fleet and asset management, launched the MoveElectric transition tool that helps in identifying which journeys could be carried out by an EV (Electric Vehicle) instead of an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle based on parameters that reflect business needs and working patterns. It uses comprehensive real-world data that allows fleet managers to measure and demonstrate the wider benefits of the move to EVs, including efficiency, CO2 reduction, and cost savings.

Automotive Telematics Market Segments

•By Vehicle Type: Commercial Cars, Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers

•By Connectivity Solutions Type: Embedded, Integrated Smatphones, Tethered

•By Sales Channel Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

•By Application: Fleet or Asset Management, Navigation And Location-Based System, Infotainment System, Insurance Telematic, Safety And Security, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global automotive telematics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global automotive telematics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-telematics-global-market-report

Automotive telematics refers to fleet monitoring or global positioning system vehicle tracking and is an important management tool for many commercial and government fleets. This system helps to collect information regarding parameters such as speed, fuel consumption, low tire pressure, and more. The automotive telematics are used to track automobiles, trucks, equipment, and other assets and plot their movements on a computerized map.

Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides automotive telematics global market research and insights on automotive telematics global market size, drivers and automotive telematics global market trends, automotive telematics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and automotive telematics global market growth across geographies. The automotive telematics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cables-global-market-report

Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobiles-and-heavy-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC