Global Vascular Closure Devices (VCD) Market is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 7.0% By 2030

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Vascular Closure Devices (VCD) Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global Vascular Closure Devices (VCD) market size is expected to reach USD 1.67 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and obesity is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For example, World Obesity Federation's World Obesity Atlas 2022, released on 04 March 2022, estimates that one billion individuals worldwide, including one in every five women and seven men, would be obese by 2030. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality globally, killing an estimated 17.9 million individuals each year. Obesity, along with other cardiovascular risk factors, contributes to development of cardiovascular diseases as well as mortality from cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is rising, due to increasing prevalence of worldwide obesity, which in turn is, rising demand for vascular closure devices.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Terumo Corporation, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Cardival Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Morris Innovative, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Vasorum Ltd., and Tricol Biomedical

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Vascular Closure Devices (VCD) Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Passive Approximators

Collagen Plugs

Sealant or Gel-based Devices

Compression Assist Devices

Active Approximators

Suture-based Devices

Clip-based Devices

External Hemostatic Devices

Access Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Femoral Access

Radial Access

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Vascular Closure Devices (VCD) Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Vascular Closure Devices (VCD) Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Vascular Closure Devices (VCD) Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

