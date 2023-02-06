Services Sectors: 164K Jobs Created in 2022 (Statistics Office)

MOROCCO, February 6 - The services sector has created 164,000 jobs in Morocco (137,000 in urban areas and 28,000 in rural areas) in 2022, recording an increase of 3% compared to 2021, according to statistics office HCP.

Job creation in this sector comes mainly from the branch of accommodation and catering (+46,000), trade (+36,000), administrative and support services (+34,000) and transport and storage (+25,000), said the High Commission for Planning, which has published a briefing note on the situation of the labor market in 2022.

The sector of "Industry including handicrafts" has, for its part, created 28,000 jobs (16,000 in urban areas and 12,000 in rural areas). These jobs created are mainly from craft activities (26,000 jobs).

MAP: 03 February 2023