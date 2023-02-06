Submit Release
Higher Education Market Research Report, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook by 2027

By the IMARC Group, the global higher education market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.37% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Higher Education Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global higher education market research. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global higher education market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.37% during 2022-2027. Higher education represents the final stage of formal learning that occurs after the completion of secondary education. It comprises post-secondary education, all training, and research guidance at educational establishments that are authorized as institutions of higher education by state authorities. Higher education is offered in various educational institutions, including colleges, seminaries, universities, academies, etc., and at trade schools, vocational schools, and other degree-granting institutions. In line with this, it also includes activities on research, teaching, and social services that aid in career specialization and preparation, personal development, social recognition, identifying new skills, improving self-esteem and self-confidence, enhancing critical thinking, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/higher-education-market/requestsample

Higher Education Market Trends:

The growing number of student enrolments is primarily driving the higher education market. Additionally, the inflating levels of globalization, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies to offer scholarship programs, and the rising expenditure capacities of consumers are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, enterprises and organizations are constantly preferring to hire individuals with specialized higher education degrees that can help them in adapting to changing technological advancements, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with higher education systems to automate personalized adaptive learning, enhance language affinity learning ability, improve learning pace, etc., is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of collaborative and e-learning solutions, owing to the easy availability of high-speed internet connectivity and personal computing devices, is anticipated to fuel the higher education market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/higher-education-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Anthology Inc.
• Blackbaud Inc.
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• Dell Technologies Inc.
• Ellucian Company L.P.
• Instructure Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• Pearson plc
• SAP SE
• ServiceNow Inc.
• Verizon Communications Inc.
• VMware Inc.
• Xerox Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions
o Student Information Management System
o Content Collaboration
o Data Security and Compliance
o Campus Management
o Others
• Services
o Managed Services
o Professional Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises
• Cloud-based

Breakup by Course Type:

• Arts
• Economics
• Engineering
• Law
• Science
• Others

Breakup by Learning Type:

• Online
• Offline

Breakup by End User:

• State Universities
• Community Colleges
• Private Colleges

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

