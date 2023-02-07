(Video) Summit in Canada on the Eve of the 1979 Anti-Monarchic Revolution in Iran
On Feb. 4, on the eve of the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Anti-Monarchic Revolution, Canadian Lawmakers, Senior U.S. Personalities, and Former Canadian Gov. Officials expressed their support for Iran's Resistance. The speakers shed light on the situation in Iran.
Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), addressed the audience online as the keynote speaker and presented a number of policy recommendations for Canadian lawyers and the gov. vis-à-vis the Iranian regime.
Former U.S. Senator Robert Torricelli reiterated his support of the NCRI, underlining that the “organization that can touch every capital in every country around the world. With a strong voice in every parliament around the globe. They are the alternative."
Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield called for a firm policy against the regime and said. “We can’t keep up with all of the planned assassinations, kidnappings, bombings, spies, and weapons transfers, including drones to Russia to be used against the Ukrainian people.
The first speaker of this event was former Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, John Baird, who said that he was “inspired by the bravery of the literally millions of Iranians who’ve taken to the streets to try and peacefully overthrow this fascist dictatorship in Tehran.”
“The uprising in Iran is deeply rooted in the 40 years of struggle of the Iranian people. The uprising is not a spontaneous phenomenon it is rooted in the history of Iran, 120,000 executions, and the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners because they were steadfast and supported the MEK,” he added.
Referring to the role of the Iranian women in the current uprising, he said: “Women have been playing leading roles in the MEK for 30 years. The NCRI president is a woman of high quality who has been recognized worldwide for her confidence and her, leadership, and her principled opposition to this dictatorship and for the democratic coalition. The Iranian people want an end to dictatorship, and they are chanting in the streets in Tehran and across the country in every corner of Iran: down with the oppressors, be at the Shah or the mullahs.”
Mrs. Rajavi, who spoke next, referred to the anniversary of the 1979 anti-monarchial revolution, saying, “We are in February. You all remember the memories of the 1979 revolution, of how the people of Iran expelled the Shah and overthrew the monarchical regime. And today, after overcoming thousands of obstacles, hardships, and difficult challenges, the people of Iran have reached the 2022 uprising. Behind them is a series of uprisings, massacres, and battles. They are backed by 57 years of continuous struggle against the dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs.”
She stressed that “Not only should the IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence be designated as terrorist entities, but also, they should be dissolved. The regime’s embassies must be closed. These nests of espionage and the export of terrorism and fundamentalism are logistical centers and support the suppression of the uprising.”
“We are clearly witnessing a momentous in modern Iranian history. For the past five months, the Iranian people have braved killings and arrests and have come to the streets to demand a regime change and demanding a democratic government,” said Canadian MP Judy Sgro, former Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, who spoke after Mrs. Rajavi.
“We’re not standing in the streets with them, but we all have a voice. You don’t have to be Iranian to have a voice, you have to care about democracy and human rights, and it’s imperative as parliamentarians that we talk to our friends and talk to our neighbors, educate them, talk to them about just what kind of persecution is going on there,” she added.
MP Dave Epp also joined his colleagues in calling for proscribing the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. “In June 2018, our government voted to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity. I pledge my voice, our colleagues’ voices, to continue to follow through to make that happen.”
Former U.S. Senator Robert Torricelli also reiterated his support of the NCRI, underlining that the “organization that can touch every capital in every country around the world. Gather thousands of people with a strong voice in every parliament in every Congress around the globe. They are the alternative.”
Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield Jr., former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, joined other speakers in calling out the regime’s terrorist acts and calling for a firm policy. “We can’t keep up with all of the planned assassinations, kidnappings, bombings, cyberattacks, spies, and weapons transfers, including drones to Russia to be used against the Ukrainian people.” He also referred to the regime’s campaign of demonization against the NCRI and the MEK and call out the western media for parroting the mullahs’ false propaganda.
Senator Leo Housakos, the former Speaker of the Canadian Senate, also urged the Canadian government to proscribe IRGC, saying that "We’ve had politicians in our own country that say you need dialogue with a draconian regime like the one we have in Tehran, and let me tell you anytime you hear a politician say that all they do is embolden these draconian regimes to continue to carry on their unacceptable behavior"
MP Dan Muys joined other Canadian lawmakers in supporting the Iranian people's uprising, underlining that "As this regime is starting to crumble in 2023, Canada cannot be a haven for IRGC thugs and their families and those from this tyrannical regime that is seeking a haven." "We must continue to ensure that those who perpetrated these crimes are brought to justice and that the human rights atrocities committed by this regime are prosecuted." "We have to make a change today. Prime Minister Trudeau, we are asking you to stand up for the Iranian people and call out [the regime] like it is: they are terrorists," said the Canadian MP Anna Roberts, who intervened next.
David Matas, a human rights lawyer, also underlined that "Gross human rights violations [in Iran] should be sanctioned under the justice for victims of corrupt officials Magnitsky Act legislation."
Honorable Tony Clement, former President of the Treasury Board, said that "The world, particularly the western world, can help Iran, and when you look at the things that are available for us in terms of sanctions, in terms of assisting that a pluralistic society is possible in Iran." He also shared his personal observations during his recent visit to Ashraf-3, in Albani, home to thousands of members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK), describing it as an extraordinary community.
In a video message to the event, Canadian MPs James Bezan and Michael Cooper urged the Canadian government to proscribe IRGC. "The regime in Tehran has repeatedly committed crimes against humanity. This includes the 1988 massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners. This includes shooting down flight PS752. This includes aiding Russia and its illegal war in Ukraine. And it includes the brutal and unjust murder of Mahsa Amini and all the lives taken by this ruthless, brutal regime. This must stop. Canada must and can do more to help the people of Iran," Mr. Bezan said.
"Now is a critical time. After five months, the democratic resistance needs every level of support that it can get, and it’s why it’s so important that Canada work with our allies to assert maximum pressure on the regime," Mr. Cooper said.
Toronto, Canada—February 4, 2023: MEK Supporters Demonstrated in Support of the Iran Revolution.