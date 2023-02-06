National Guard Levels of Force Training

Group photo with U.S. instructors

Group photo with U.S. instructors

Trainees practice basic physical restraint and hand-to-hand combat skills in the ACTC gym

A range safety controller and instructor observes tactical movements

Trainees practice small-unit room clearing in the ACTC’s mazehouse

The U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA*) Global Nuclear Security Program and National Guard of Republic of Kazakhstan executed a Nuclear Security Levels of Force training course from January 16-27, 2023 at the Anti-Crisis Training Center (ACTC) in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan. The training course included classroom lectures and practical exercises to improve the National Guard’s capability to secure and respond to Kazakhstan’s nuclear sites with appropriate uses of force. The U.S. government remains committed to building the National Guard sustainable and enduring nuclear security capability.

***

*DTRA partners with Government of Republic of Kazakhstan and enables the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. government, and international partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction and emerging threats.

