Mechanical Ventilators Market Size, Share, Segmentation and Report | 2027 | Forecast and Industry Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mechanical Ventilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global mechanical ventilators market reached a value of US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during 2022-2027.
A mechanical ventilator refers to an artificial breathing device that is used for patients who are not able to breathe naturally during surgery. It consists of a hollow tube that is inserted into the trachea to create a stable airway. Some of the commonly utilized product variants include positive and negative mechanical ventilators that are used in intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal care centers, ambulances, etc. They also assist in maintaining adequate levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body to relieve respiratory distress, reverse respiratory muscle fatigue, initiate lung healing, etc.
The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is primarily augmenting the mechanical ventilators market. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population and the increasing number of individuals suffering from other ailments, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc., are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements, such as the development of portable and non-invasive mechanical ventilators, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the elevating utilization of these devices by leading manufacturers with high-speed signal processing systems and numerous improvements in the design, efficiency, and safety measures to make them more patient-friendly and cost-effective are also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to enhance healthcare infrastructures, the introduction of home care therapeutics, the rising consumer awareness towards the available treatments for respiratory diseases, and extensive investments in R&D activities are expected to fuel the mechanical ventilators market over the forecasted period.
Global Mechanical Ventilators Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the mechanical ventilators market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Allied Healthcare Products
Air Liquide, Asahi Kasei
GE Healthcare Company
Hamilton Medical AG
Maquet GmbH & Co. KG (Gatenge)
Medtronic Plc
Mindray Medical International Ltd.
Philips Healthcare
ResMed
Smiths Group Plc
Vyaire Medical Inc., etc
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the mechanical ventilators market on the basis of product type, interface, age group, mode of ventilation and end-use.
Breakup by Product Type:
Intensive Care Ventilators
Portable/Ambulatory Ventilators
Others
Breakup by Interface:
Invasive Ventilation
Non-Invasive Ventilation
Breakup by Age Group:
Pediatric
Adult
Geriatric
Breakup by Mode of Ventilation:
Combined Mode of Ventilation
Volume Mode of Ventilation
Pressure Mode of Ventilation
Other Mode of Ventilation
Breakup by End-Use:
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Care
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
