Influenza Vaccine Market Size, Growth, Key Players, Global Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘇𝗮 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global influenza vaccine market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.
Influenza vaccines protect against four influenza viruses that cause throat, lung, and nose infections. Common symptoms of influenza include head and body aches, cough, fever, and a stuffy or runny nose. These vaccines are formulated using three different influenza viruses, including influenza type A and B with H3N2 and H1N1 virus strains. They are given as an intramuscular (IM) needle injection into the outer and upper arm muscles. These therapeutics are available in inactivated, adjuvant, live attenuated, and recombinant influenza variants. Currently, governments of various nations have mandated immunization against influenza among young children.
Significant funding by regulatory bodies in improving healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of various initiatives to monitor the distribution, administration, and supply of flu vaccines represents one of the key factors primarily boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness regarding influenza vaccines and the easy product accessibility through immunization programs and camps are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population and growing instances of kidney diseases, metabolic diseases, and chronic neurological and lung disorders are accelerating the market growth. Besides this, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the surging prevalence of influenza across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market.
The competitive landscape of the influenza vaccine market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
• Abbott Laboratories
• AstraZeneca plc
• CSL Limited
• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sanofi
• SINOVAC
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
The report has segmented the influenza vaccine market on the basis of breakup by vaccine type, technology, age group, route of administration and region.
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:
• Quadrivalent
• Trivalent
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆:
• Egg-based
• Cell-based
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗴𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽:
• Pediatric
• Adult
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
• Injection
• Nasal Spray
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)
