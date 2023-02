Influenza Vaccine Market Size, Growth, Key Players, Global Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Influenza Vaccine Market

The Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titledย โ€œ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜‡๐—ฎ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณโ€, theย global influenza vaccine market size ย reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.Influenza vaccines protect against four influenza viruses that cause throat, lung, and nose infections. Common symptoms of influenza include head and body aches, cough, fever, and a stuffy or runny nose. These vaccines are formulated using three different influenza viruses, including influenza type A and B with H3N2 and H1N1 virus strains. They are given as anย intramuscular (IM)ย needle injection into the outer and upper arm muscles.ย These therapeutics are available in inactivated, adjuvant, live attenuated, and recombinant influenza variants. Currently, governments of various nations have mandated immunization against influenza among young children.โ€ฏย๐——๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ป๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/influenza-vaccine-market/requestsample ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜‡๐—ฎ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:Significant funding by regulatory bodies in improving healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of various initiatives to monitor the distribution, administration, and supply of flu vaccines represents one of the key factors primarily boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness regarding influenza vaccines and the easy product accessibility through immunization programs and camps are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population and growing instances of kidney diseases, metabolic diseases, and chronic neurological and lung disorders are accelerating the market growth. Besides this, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the surging prevalence of influenza across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market.๐—–๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=4206&method=1 ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜‡๐—ฎ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐—ช๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:The competitive landscape of the influenza vaccine market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ:โ€ข Abbott Laboratoriesโ€ข AstraZeneca plcโ€ข CSL Limitedโ€ข Daiichi Sankyo Company Limitedโ€ข Emergent BioSolutions Inc.โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche AGโ€ข Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltdโ€ข GlaxoSmithKline plcโ€ข Merck & Co. Inc.โ€ข Novartis AGโ€ข Pfizer Inc.โ€ข Sanofiโ€ข SINOVAC๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:The report has segmented the influenza vaccine market on the basis of breakup by vaccine type, technology, age group, route of administration and region.๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:โ€ข Quadrivalentโ€ข Trivalent๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐˜†:โ€ข Egg-basedโ€ข Cell-based๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฝ:โ€ข Pediatricโ€ข Adult๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—”๐—ฑ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:โ€ข Injectionโ€ข Nasal Spray๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)๐—”๐˜€๐—ธ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4206&flag=C This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€:๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—จ๐˜€:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.