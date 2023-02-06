Menstrual Cup Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, Latest Insights and Business Opportunities by 2027

The menstrual cup market is expected to reach US$ 1,230 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”,the global menstrual cup market size reached US$ 920 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,230 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.
A menstrual cup is a bell-shaped, small cup that is primarily used to collect menstrual blood. The cup is foldable, compact, disposable, and reusable and is commonly made using medical-grade rubber, latex, thermoplastic isomer, silicone, or plastic. It can be cleaned, removed, and reused every few hours, which further aids in maintaining the adequate pH level in the vagina. When compared with sanitary pads and tampons, menstrual cups are more environmentally friendly and less toxic as they collect the flow instead of absorbing it. Currently, menstrual cups are available in a wide variety of sizes and shapes depending on the age of the user.
The surging demand for eco-friendly menstrual products and rising consciousness regarding feminine hygiene are some of the key factors primarily contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing consumer expenditure power and easy product availability in online retail stores are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, key market manufacturers are introducing new product variants that can be integrated with smartphone applications to indicate changes in the color of menstrual blood and detect potential health risks, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of menstrual cups, the rising prevalence of toxic shock syndrome (TSS), and the implementation of government initiatives promoting feminine and menstrual hygiene products are accelerating the market growth.
The competitive landscape of the menstrual cup market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
• Blossom Cup.
• Diva International Inc.
• Fleurcup
• INTIMINA
• Jaguara s.r.o. (LadyCup)
• Lena Cup LLC
• Lunette Menstrual Cup (Peptonic Medical AB)
• Me Luna
• Mooncup Ltd
• The Flex Company
• YUUKI Company s.r.o.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
The report has segmented the menstrual cup market on the basis of breakup by product type, material type, distribution channel and region.
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:
• Disposable
• Reusable
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:
• Medical Grade Silicone
• Natural Rubber
• Thermoplastic Elastomer
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:
• Pharmacies and Retail Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)
