Tshwane Metro Police Chief Grants Special Award to Scientology Volunteer Minister for Saving Lives

Tshwane Metro Police Officers marching to hand over the special award to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

A representative of the Tshwane Metro Police giving a heartfelt speech to the crowd of over 400 who came to witness the prestigious ceremony.

Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Minister, Sandile Hlayisi and Tshwane Metro Police Officers unveiling the Bronzed Police Cap and Plaque.

Tshwane Metro Police Department presented the Scientology Volunteer Ministers with a prestigious award for their support throughout the pandemic.

We bestow upon you & your Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, this official TMPD Cap to honor your resilience & humanitarianism, & name Mr. Hubbard an honorary Officer of the Tshwane Metro Police Department”
— Tshwane Metro Police Chief
KYALAMI, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), presented the Scientology Volunteer Ministers with a prestigious award for the tireless work done to support the police throughout the pandemic. By making sure that all TMPD officers and Tshwane residents were safe on the frontlines, they were well noted and thus selected for the special award.

Following the commencement of the ceremony held at Castle Kyalami, attended by over 400 people, the Office of the Police Chief presented a once-in-a-lifetime special award to show appreciation to the volunteers for their tireless and life-saving work during the pandemic.

The award was a special bronzed Tshwane Metro Police Department cap, presented by the Office of the Police Chief herself, with the Tshwane Metro Police Department logo, mounted at attention, next to a plate that reads:

“Awarded to L. Ron Hubbard and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

“As the Tshwane Metro Police Department, we are charged with the protection of the people of Tshwane and the enforcement of the laws that protect their freedom.

“We have seen colleagues, friends, and families lose their lives to an invisible enemy.

“Had it not been for the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, responding selflessly during this time, that loss would have been amplified and the pandemic would have claimed more lives."

Sandile Hlayisi, who received the award on behalf of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, was honored by the award.

“I am brought to tears by what TMPD has done for us. Thousands of volunteers dedicated hundreds of thousands of hours of their time for free to assist their fellowmen. And unbelievably, they are still working at it to date! They never stopped! I received this award for all of them. It is very meaningful for every one of us. We thank you for the honor. We continue to be there to serve,” said Mr. Hlayisi.

The quote on the award further stated, “You have become the protectors of the frontline worker and the citizens of Tshwane.

“We bestow upon you and your Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, this official TMPD Cap to honor your resilience and humanitarianism, and name Mr. L. Ron Hubbard an honorary Officer of the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

“We are privileged to call you our partners and we thank you for your service."

Tshwane Metro Police Chief, Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo.

The cap represents honor, dedication and trust and was specially made for the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. The Volunteer Ministers have worked closely with the TMPD by sanitizing their buildings and cars while those had been affected by Covid and so much more. Hlayisi mentioned this was done weekly, when not daily, throughout all levels of the lockdown to ensure outmost safety for the police and for all. He adds that they did this for absolutely no charge for TMPD and millions more across the country to save lives.

The event, held at Castle Kyalami, saw the Office of the Police Chief thanking the organization for their dedicated assistance over the last two years. The representative said, “You have been incredible partners and this award is a representation of your hard work and partnership. We are very grateful to you and I am glad that we can give you this token.”

According to Sandile Hlayisi, it has always been part of their duty to take care of the people who provided essential services, the community and all in it. He brings up openly that the journey has been challenging but they have endured and are continuing to do so until everyone is protected.

The local NPO dedicated over 800 days of lockdown on the frontlines helping with free decontamination, wellness educations and free skills development to the entire country. To date, they have sanitized over 70,000 buildings across the country, from homeless shelters, clinics, hospitals, orphanages, many of whom are run by the department of Social Development. They have also trained over twelve thousand, providing them with practical tools called Tools for life with which they can better control their life.

They are continuing their community service and are now proving effective skills development workshops to help people deal with the losses suffered and rebuild their lives for a better South Africa.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers affirmed that they continue to back up the city and the country after the devastating pandemic.

Tshwane Metro Police Chief Grants Special Award to Scientology Volunteer Minister for Saving Lives

LinkDaddy

