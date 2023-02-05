There were 189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,695 in the last 365 days.
USGrants.org tracks over 157 funding programs allocated to support veterans and veteran services
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 157 funding programs totaling more than $639 million dollars allocated to support veterans and veteran services. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:
Veterans Fire Corps Program
Funding Number: P19AS00036
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Veteran Trades Apprenticeship Program
Funding Number: P18AS00069
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
JOBS FOR VETERANS STATE GRANTS APPLICATION
Funding Number: SGA 14 07
Agency: OASAM
Funding Amount: $1,928,000
Rural Veterans Health Access Program
Funding Number: HRSA 22 058
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: $300,000
Veterans Workforce Investment Program (VWIP)
Funding Number: SGA 10 02
Agency: OASAM
Funding Amount: $500,000
Jobs For Veterans State Grants Applications
Funding Number: SGA 09 05
Agency: OASAM
Funding Amount: $18,000,000
Notice of Intent Incarcerated Veterans Transition Program (IVTP)
Funding Number: NOI VETS IVTP
Agency: OASAM
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Grants for Transportation of Veterans in Highly Rural Areas
Funding Number: VA HRTG 2016
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs, Chief Business Office
Funding Amount: $50,000
Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations Project
Funding Number: FOA ETA 18 07
Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $1,500,000
Veterans Cemetery Grants
Funding Number: VA GRANTS NCA FY2014
Agency: VA National Cemetery Administration
Funding Amount: $46,000,000
Grants For Transportation Of Veterans In Highly Rural Areas
Funding Number: VA HRTG 2014
Agency: Chief Business Office
Funding Amount: $50,000
Veterans Cemetery Grants
Funding Number: VA GRANTS NCA FY2017
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs, VA National Cemetery Administration
Funding Amount: $45,000,000
NIJ Multisite Impact and Cost-Efficiency Evaluation of Veterans Treatment Courts, Fiscal Year 2022
Funding Number: O NIJ 2022 171012
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $3,000,000
Veterans Employment Pay for Success Grant Program
Funding Number: VA VACI 2016 01
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Employment Pay for Success
Funding Amount: $3,000,000
VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program
Funding Number: VA SSVF 2013
Agency: VA Office of Mental Health
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
Legal Services for Homeless Veterans and Veterans At-Risk for Homelessness Grant
Funding Number: VA LSV 2023
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs, Legal Services for Veterans
Funding Amount: $150,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Veterans Upward bound Program CFDA Number 84.047V
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052217 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $558,804
BLM-CO Veterans Conservation Initiative
Funding Number: L16AS00232
Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $245,000
National Veterans Technical Assistance Center (NVTAC)
Funding Number: SCA 14 01
Agency: OASAM
Funding Amount: $500,000
Arizona Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project Utilizing Veterans
Funding Number: L10AS00072
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $500,000
Flex Rural Veterans Health Access Program
Funding Number: HRSA 10 207
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program
Funding Number: VA SSVF 2014
Agency: VA Office of Mental Health
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program
Funding Number: FR 6200 N 39
Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Clinical Trials and Interventional Studies of Non Pharmacological Approaches to Managing Pain and Co Morbid Conditions in U.S. Military Personnel, Veterans, and their Families (R01)
Funding Number: RFA AT 14 003
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $500,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) Program CFDA Number 84.047V
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 071012 002
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/veteran-support-organizations
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGRants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+1 844-682-8284
