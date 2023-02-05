USGrants.org tracks over 157 funding programs allocated to support veterans and veteran services

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 157 funding programs totaling more than $639 million dollars allocated to support veterans and veteran services. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

Veterans Fire Corps Program

Funding Number: P19AS00036

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Veteran Trades Apprenticeship Program

Funding Number: P18AS00069

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

JOBS FOR VETERANS STATE GRANTS APPLICATION

Funding Number: SGA 14 07

Agency: OASAM

Funding Amount: $1,928,000

Rural Veterans Health Access Program

Funding Number: HRSA 22 058

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: $300,000

Veterans Workforce Investment Program (VWIP)

Funding Number: SGA 10 02

Agency: OASAM

Funding Amount: $500,000

Jobs For Veterans State Grants Applications

Funding Number: SGA 09 05

Agency: OASAM

Funding Amount: $18,000,000

Notice of Intent Incarcerated Veterans Transition Program (IVTP)

Funding Number: NOI VETS IVTP

Agency: OASAM

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Grants for Transportation of Veterans in Highly Rural Areas

Funding Number: VA HRTG 2016

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs, Chief Business Office

Funding Amount: $50,000

Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations Project

Funding Number: FOA ETA 18 07

Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Veterans Cemetery Grants

Funding Number: VA GRANTS NCA FY2014

Agency: VA National Cemetery Administration

Funding Amount: $46,000,000

Grants For Transportation Of Veterans In Highly Rural Areas

Funding Number: VA HRTG 2014

Agency: Chief Business Office

Funding Amount: $50,000

Veterans Cemetery Grants

Funding Number: VA GRANTS NCA FY2017

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs, VA National Cemetery Administration

Funding Amount: $45,000,000

NIJ Multisite Impact and Cost-Efficiency Evaluation of Veterans Treatment Courts, Fiscal Year 2022

Funding Number: O NIJ 2022 171012

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Veterans Employment Pay for Success Grant Program

Funding Number: VA VACI 2016 01

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Employment Pay for Success

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program

Funding Number: VA SSVF 2013

Agency: VA Office of Mental Health

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Legal Services for Homeless Veterans and Veterans At-Risk for Homelessness Grant

Funding Number: VA LSV 2023

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs, Legal Services for Veterans

Funding Amount: $150,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Veterans Upward bound Program CFDA Number 84.047V

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052217 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $558,804

BLM-CO Veterans Conservation Initiative

Funding Number: L16AS00232

Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $245,000

National Veterans Technical Assistance Center (NVTAC)

Funding Number: SCA 14 01

Agency: OASAM

Funding Amount: $500,000

Arizona Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project Utilizing Veterans

Funding Number: L10AS00072

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $500,000

Flex Rural Veterans Health Access Program

Funding Number: HRSA 10 207

Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program

Funding Number: VA SSVF 2014

Agency: VA Office of Mental Health

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program

Funding Number: FR 6200 N 39

Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Clinical Trials and Interventional Studies of Non Pharmacological Approaches to Managing Pain and Co Morbid Conditions in U.S. Military Personnel, Veterans, and their Families (R01)

Funding Number: RFA AT 14 003

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $500,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) Program CFDA Number 84.047V

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 071012 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/veteran-support-organizations

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGRants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.