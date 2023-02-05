Submit Release
RFOX VALT Launches AI-Enabled Metaverse Apartments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2023) - RFOX VALT, is excited to announce the sale of AI-enabled metaverse apartments on February 8th. These state-of-the-art apartments offer residents a fully immersive experience using cutting-edge AI technology, which only enhances the already existing VR world.

The AI-enabled apartments allow residents to interact with their virtual surroundings in a more natural and intuitive way. The apartments are customizable spaces that allow their residents to use the newly integrated AI tools to change and alter the look and feel of their space, to create personal and unique surroundings. The apartments will feature an invite-only system, allowing user to host gatherings, meetings, events, and more based on their requirements.

This cutting-edge technology instantly allows apartment owners the ability to implement changes that would have previously required skills in asset creation and taken considerable time to implement.

Owners will be able to utilize the OpenAI integrations for personal assistance, content creation, and more. As the technology progresses, the apartments will integrate with even more AI services.

RFOX VALT's metaverse platform has been praised for its ability to provide users with a truly immersive and interactive experience. The addition of AI-enabled apartments takes this experience to the next level, making it even more realistic and convenient for residents.

The sale of these apartments is a significant step forward for RFOX VALT and the metaverse industry. It demonstrates the continued growth and innovation in the field and sets a new standard for virtual living.

For more information about the apartment sale on the 8th of February, visit RFOX VALT's website at https://www.rfoxvalt.com.

About RFOX

RFOX is a metaverse company with a mission to be the global leader in immersive metaverse experiences focused on retail, media, gaming, and rewards, through the RFOX VALT metaverse. Since 2018, the company has built the RFOX ecosystem of products and solutions that include online games (RFOX Games), white-label NFT platform (RFOX NFTs), DeFi products (RFOX Finance), digital media platforms (RFOX Media and RFOX TV), and more. Its main token is RFOX, the digital asset that fuels the RFOX metaverse ecosystem and its immersive technology.

Media Contact:
Contact Person: Ira Go
Company: RFOX
Email: ira@rfox.com
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates
Website: https://www.rfox.com/

RFOX VALT Launches AI-Enabled Metaverse Apartments

