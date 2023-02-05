Submit Release
CVW CleanTech Announces Departure of Niel Erasmus

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") (TSX-V: CVW) wishes to announce the departure of Vice President, Mineral Sands, Mr. Niel Erasmus, effective February 1, 2023.

Mr. Erasmus has worked with CVW CleanTech for the past 6 years and has been instrumental in driving our Creating Value from Waste™ technologies forward. Niel will be undertaking an exciting new challenge in his career, where he will be leading an engineering project team for a gas-to-liquids mega-project.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Erasmus for his contributions towards our technology development and his work with our team. We wish him all the best as he pursues future opportunities.

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech is a clean technology innovator that has focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada's oil sands industry. The Company's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oilsands industry.

For further information, please contact:

Akshay Dubey Ingrid Meger
Chief Executive Officer
403.460.8135		 Chief Financial Officer
403.460.8135
Akshay.Dubey@CVWCleanTech.com Ingrid.Meger@CVWCleanTech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


