ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat wraps up

VIETNAM, February 5 - JAKARTA — The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM Retreat) has wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia, highlighting ASEAN's determination to promoting relations with regional and international partners on the basis of substance, equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

According to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, the meeting had substantive discussions on key issues, focusing on evaluating the implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar, regional and international issues, and the relations between ASEAN and partners.

Regarding Myanmar, Indonesia, as the ASEAN Chair in 2023, mentioned the implementation of 5PC, emphasising that the consensus has important significance and demonstrates ASEAN's unity in solving issues related to Myanmar.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers reaffirmed a unified approach to the implementation of the 5PC in order to settle the political crisis in the bloc’s member nation as well as to ensure humanitarian assistance programmes for Myanmar people, especially the Rohingya Muslims.

Regarding the theme of the meeting “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, ASEAN member countries agreed on important contents to push towards positive outcomes, and mobilise resources to develop ASEAN Blue Economy Framework as well.

On the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) pillar, ASEAN Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the importance of continuing to implement of Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the joint acceleration of the early completion of negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) as soon as possible.

Indonesia will host negotiations on the COC with the first meeting scheduled for March. The ministers also agreed to evaluate and review specific projects within the framework of AOIP, including trust building with partners and cooperation on the basis of mutual interests of parties.

Marsudi said the ASEAN member states all support Indonesia's intention to convene important events within the framework of the ASEAN - Indo-Pacific forum to implement the AOIP, adding that Indonesia looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders during the processing of assuming its role as the ASEAN Chair 2023.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Saturday emphasised the need for ASEAN to maintain a balanced and harmonious approach to its partners, promote the effectiveness and value of ASEAN-led mechanisms, and better the building of mutual trust and understanding for cooperation in response to emerging issues.

Addressing the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sơn said that initiatives in the region should come from the goodwill of cooperation, complementarity and reciprocity to ASEAN-led mechanisms, thus contributing to the common goal of peace, security, stability and development.

Sharing common concerns about unpredictable regional and international fluctuations, the Vietnamese minister stressed that ASEAN needs to maintain solidarity, self-reliance and flexible adaptation, strengthen internal resources, and promote its centrality.

He reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and safety of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, emphasising the necessity for the group to strengthen its principle stance, and uphold international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), towards a rules-based regional maritime order, and effectively protecting the legitimate interests of all coastal states.

On this occasion, Sơn announced Việt Nam's plans to hold several meetings within the ASEAN-China framework on the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), as well as the Republic of Korea Day in ASEAN. VNS