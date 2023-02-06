According to CMi Global Precision Medicine Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 189.64 Billion By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Precision Medicine Market was at US$ 78.58 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 189.64 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 11.5%, 2022 and 2030.

The Global Precision Medicine Market was estimated at USD 78.58 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 189.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 11.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights