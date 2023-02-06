This Week Electro Scan Inc. Launches 26-City U.S. Roadshow to 'GET THE LEAD OUT' of Drinking Water Pipes

President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) calls for 100% of all lead water services to be identified and replaced.

Electro Scan Inc. begins its 26-city SWORDFISH Roadshow February 7th in Miami, Florida concluding on April 27th in Seattle, Washington.

Using Electro Scan's SWORDFISH buried lead pipe can be confirmed from accessing curbstop locations or from inside buildings at the meter.

Electro Scan's SWORDFISH contains everything a water utility will need to test and report surveys of their water service lines, including lead detection.