This Week Electro Scan Inc. Launches 26-City U.S. Roadshow to 'GET THE LEAD OUT' of Drinking Water Pipes
President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) calls for 100% of all lead water services to be identified and replaced.
Electro Scan Inc. begins its 26-city SWORDFISH Roadshow February 7th in Miami, Florida concluding on April 27th in Seattle, Washington.
Using Electro Scan's SWORDFISH buried lead pipe can be confirmed from accessing curbstop locations or from inside buildings at the meter.
Electro Scan's SWORDFISH contains everything a water utility will need to test and report surveys of their water service lines, including lead detection.
Company's SWORDFISH Unveiled to Inventory Buried Lead Water Service Pipelines As Required By USEPA
In 2021 President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law became the most ambitious program in nearly 40 years to eliminate contamination of our drinking water system from buried lead pipes. Yet, no technology was commercially available to accurate and reliably locate lead pipe.
That is, until Sacramento, Calif-based Electro Scan Inc. introduced its SWORDFISH solution.
"We are delighted to kick-off our 26-city roadshow this week in Miami and Orlando, Florida," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc. "With an estimated 10 million water services delivering drinking water through lead pipes, while many utilities know the pipe material from water main to meter, little to no information is available of pipe materials installed from a residential meter to the home."
Traditionally, water utilities have been limited to digging test holes to expose water service pipes to determine if lead pipes were installed. Besides representing an expensive and disruptive approach, exposing only selected portions of a pipe often fails to correctly assess the entire pipe length for lead.
In contrast, Electro Scan's SWORDFISH utilizes low-voltage current to measure the electrical resistivity of pipe walls.
Since all pipe materials have unique resistivity readings, as included in the periodic table, Electro Scan's patent-pending technology can evaluate pipe diameters measuring 1/2" to 3" to test pipe materials, whether under pressurize or not.
In addition to detecting lead pipes, Electro Scan's SWORDFISH is also able to detect pipe leaks where electric current escapes a pipe through cracks, bad joints, defective service connections, and deteriorated pipe walls.
SIGN-UP TODAY TO ATTEND A FREE SEMINAR
https://www.electroscan.com/swordfish-roadshow-registration/
SWORDFISH ROADSHOW LOCATIONS BY DATE AND CITY
02/07 Miami, FL
02/09 Orlando, FL
02/14 Atlanta, GA
02/15 Decatur, AL
02/16 Baton Rouge, LA
02/21 Houston, TX
02/23 Arlington, TX
02/28 Little Rock, AR
03/02 Richmond, VA
03/07 Baltimore, MD
03/09 Philadelphia, PA
03/14 Boston, MA
03/16 Cincinnati, OH
03/21 Cleveland, OH
03/23 Detroit, MI
03/28 Indianapolis, IN
03/30 Chicago, IL
04/04 Des Moines, IA
04/06 Kansas City, MO
04/10 Albuquerque, NM
04/11 Phoenix, AZ
04/13 Los Angles, CA
04/18 San Jose, CA
04/20 Sacramento, CA
04/25 Portland, OR
04/27 Seattle, WA
A special thanks to Francisco J. Martinez, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD, Assistant Director Water Systems Operations, and
Lazaro R. Cabrera (WASD), Division Director, Water Transmission & Distribution Division, for hosting Electro Scan's inaugural SWORDFISH roadshow in Miami, Florida.
Electro Scan's Chuck Hansen, will be joined in Miami, FL, by Mike App, Executive Vice President, Operations, and Matt Campos, Vice President, Product Development for Pressurized Pipes.
"The last time I did a national roadshow like this was almost 20 years ago," stated Hansen. "My old company, Hansen Information Technologies, not part of INFO Public Sector, was just releasing its first web-based solutions, so this is pretty nostalgic for me."
Electro Scan's SWORDFISH has a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $70,000.
Multi-year support arrangements are available, in addition to Application Programming Interface (API) and accessory software modules to record Condition Assessments, Repairs, Leak Detection, and Customer Notifications.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc. is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, location, and quality assurance products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline industry. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment, delivering field services and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
HASHTAGS
SWORDFISH Curbside Pipe Entry