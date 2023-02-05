More efforts needed for north central, central coastal region to reach full potential: PM

VIETNAM, February 5 - BÌNH ĐỊNH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday chaired a conference on the development of the north central - central coastal region, which focuses on connections, breakthroughs with the marine economy and rapid, sustainable growth.

The region consists of coastal provinces and a network of deep-water seaports and airports, which are considered the strengths of its development.

The area also enjoys an abundance of natural and cultural resources that can have the potential for tourism development.

In the government’s action programme on the region’s growth and defence - security, 17 criteria on socio-economic and environmental development have been set out, alongside eight key missions, 34 specific tasks and 11 investment projects.

During the 2021-30 period, the region’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is expected to reach up to 7.5 per cent. By 2030, this figure is aimed to increase by approximately three-fold that of 2020.

Speaking at the event, the transport minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng discussed the measures for the comprehensive development of the intra- and inter-regional transport infrastructure, which comprises seaports, airports, urban areas, and the north central and central coastal economic zone.

This is a matter of special importance for this region, which links the northern and southern regions, as well as the Central Highlands, neighbouring Laos and the sea.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment also put forward solutions to develop the marine economy, ensuring the connection between economic development and resources, environmental protection as well as adapting to climate change.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development suggested focusing on aquaculture development in connection with the processing industry, developing the supporting infrastructure and improving the capacity to respond to natural disasters and climate change.

Giving high regard to the recommendations from the ministries and delegates at the event, Prime Minister (PM) Chính said that the north central and central coastal regions play a strategic role in the country’s economy, politics, culture, society, environment, foreign affairs and national defence - security, sovereignty of the sea and island, as well as in international cultural exchanges and marine economic development.

However, he noted that the region’s socio-economic development does not yet correspond to its potential and competitive strengths, with limitations in policies, infrastructure connections, and utilising human resources.

The PM required that ministries, departments and the 14 localities in the region work on the action programmes following the Politburo’s resolution on regional development.

They must also perfect the regional planning and mechanisms, as well as inter-regional connections policies.

The region’s economic structure must also be shifted to promote marine economy, with a focus on digital transformation, green, circular, tourism, forestry and agricultural economy. The three growth drivers are identified as consumption, investment and exports.

The network of urban areas and socio-economic infrastructure is also a focus, especially the expressways linking the coastal economic corridor to the seaports, and connections with the Central Highlands.

PM Chính added that authorities must manage and effectively use the natural resources, while paying attention to socio-cultural development, ensuring national defence - security, international relations, as well as a strong, transparent and efficient political system

In regard to investments, he stressed on cooperation and development, as well as equality, mutual growth, benefits and responsibilities to society, workers, and the environment.

Bottlenecks must be addressed to attract and accelerate investments, while the supply chains should be improved alongside reduced transaction costs, he said.

Investors should be selected based on the criteria of quality, efficiency, technology and environmental protection, he noted.

PM Chính also requested that investors continue accompanying the region and Việt Nam as a whole, with long-term and sustainable business strategies, commitment to cooperation agreements and law compliance.

At the event, localities also announced priority projects for investment in the region, which include industrial parks, seaports, wind power, expressways and airports, as well as logistics and tourism development. — VNS