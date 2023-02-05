VIETNAM, February 5 - HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay official visits to the Republic of Singapore and Brunei Darussalam from February 8-11.
The visits will be made at the invitations of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. VNS
You just read:
PM and his spouse to pay official visits to Singapore, Brunei
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.