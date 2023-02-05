Submit Release
PM and his spouse to pay official visits to Singapore, Brunei

VIETNAM, February 5 - HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay official visits to the Republic of Singapore and Brunei Darussalam from February 8-11.

The visits will be made at the invitations of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. VNS

