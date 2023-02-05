Now do more with no code, announces 10M user-strong Appy Pie in new TVC

HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie , a leading no-code app development platform with over 10 million registered users, has launched a new TV Commercial that keeps businesses of all sizes in focus. The commercial has been rolled out across US and UK TV networks and is also gaining traction on Appy Pie's YouTube channel and other social media handles. The TVC highlights the benefits of Appy Pie's innovative no-code tools that help businesses build and deploy enterprise-grade apps, streamline customer support, design graphic visuals, and automate daily business operations without coding.

As highlighted in the TVC, Appy Pie's no-code app development platform helps business owners develop highly-customizable apps equipped with all the features they'll need to engage customers and deliver products and services online. In addition to this, Appy Pie's Business process automation helps enterprises automate customer service operations, respond quickly to inquiries, and provide personalized customer support.

Likewise, their Design platform helps users create visually appealing graphics and NFT art for a wide range of use cases. With Appy Pie's no-code workflow automation, enterprises can automate business-critical tasks and processes to save time, money, and effort. Overall Appy Pie's no-code tools are designed to make life easier for companies to streamline their workflows while increasing efficiency.

"If you are a business owner and your business does not have a mobile app, you need to get one. Having a web presence alone is no longer sufficient, as online activity continues to shift to mobile, and through this TVC, we have tried to showcase how businesses of all sizes can not only build dynamic mobile apps but also automate a number of their daily tasks by leveraging the power of our no-code platform," says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO at Appy Pie.

"What's more, Appy Pie's Design platform lets users create stunning graphics, unique and rare NFT art, and access hundreds of free-to-use templates. Enterprises inundated with customer queries can make the most of Appy Pie's Business Process Automation to enhance their customer support setup and accelerate ticket resolution time. With faster processes and an online presence, businesses can expand their customer base, generate higher sales, and elevate their brand," he added.

By utilizing Appy Pie's versatile no-code technology, enterprises can improve their productivity, manage their resources more effectively, and create a better work environment for their employees. They can also experience improved customer satisfaction levels, enhanced internal communication, and better team collaboration. Appy Pie provides a practical and cost-effective solution to build applications and streamline customer support and business operations.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie , a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

For more information, please visit: http://www.appypie.com/

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-do-more-with-no-code-announces-10m-user-strong-appy-pie-in-new-tvc-301738541.html

SOURCE Appy Pie