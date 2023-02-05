State presidency officially handed over

VIETNAM, February 5 -

HÀ NỘI — The President's Office on Saturday hosted a ceremony to transfer the presidency from former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc to Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân.

The handover ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting President Xuân expressed her sincere thanks to former President Phúc for his leadership, help and facilitation and expressed her wish that with the wisdom and valuable experience in his work and life, Phúc would continue to make contributions to the Party, the people and the country.

Former President Phúc said that looking back over the past 50 years, he had been always loyal to the Party, the Fatherland and the People; striving to study, work diligently and had completed all tasks assigned by the Party and State.

He expressed his belief that, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat, led by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Party, people and army will successfully complete the national development goals and tasks set out by the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, striving to build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, prosperous and strong Viet Nam firmly on the path to socialism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Secretary of the Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng said the former President had been assigned many important tasks by the Party, State and people. In all circumstances and positions, he always upheld a sense of responsibility and revolutionary enthusiasm for the assigned tasks.

During many terms, he, together with the Central Committee and the Politburo, led the entire Party, people and army to overcome difficulties and gain important achievements.

According to personal wishes and on the basis of objective, careful and thorough consideration in many aspects, the Party Central Executive Committee agreed to let Phúc step down from his roles and retire according to regulations.

He expressed his hope that with a wealth of experience, the former president will continue to make positive contributions to the Party and the country, giving incumbent officials candid and sincere opinions to successfully complete assigned tasks.

Nguyễn Xuân Phúc was relieved from his position as President as per personal wishes in January this year. — VNS