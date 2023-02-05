Introducing SoleSafe™ – The Game-Changing Sneaker Insurance for Sneaker Collections
SoleSafe™ is paving the way for sneakerheads to collect, connect, track, and insure in one easy-to-use platform.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market where sneaker collections and communities are rising in popularity and value, SoleSafe™ is pleased to announce it is here to lead the way.
SoleSafe™ is a digital insurance platform delivering an automated underwriting solution specifically designed for sneakers. The platform’s insurance solution provides real-time data to accurately and instantly quote, appraise, and authenticate every sneaker insured on the app. Not only that, but SoleSafe provides users with access to collection valuation tools and digital inventory/collection management for the ultimate experience.
“SoleSafe™ was actually started on accident,” says Founder, Phil Terrill. “I was focused on insuring my wife’s then engagement ring and happened to ask my agent about insurance for my sneaker collection. When her response resulted in a sub-standard coverage option, I went on a mission to learn about what solutions were available in the market. I figured, if we could get specialized coverage, or a rider, for jewelry or collectibles then sneakers should have something tailored just for this community.”
“After not finding anything in the market, I decided to build it myself,” he continues. “SoleSafe will offer sneaker-specific coverages that enable a collector the ability to rock their kicks or store them. Either way, we will have them covered.”
To ensure kicks are insured at true market value, SoleSafe™ offers two distinct sneaker insurance plans to meet the needs of every collector: Lock and Safe. While each plan offers different protection levels, both provide protection against accidental damage when worn, flooding in non-flood zones, molding, pet damage, checked luggage, and theft. Collectors can also add additional Crumble Coverage™ to protect from future crumbling damage.
At its core, SoleSafe believes community is at the heart of sneaker culture. Whether close friends, neighborhood legends, or sneaker historians, individuals from around the world are linked by their passion for the kicks. As such, the platform’s developers thoughtfully built their own peer-to-peer community experience – directly inside the app. When users digitally add their sneaker collection to the platform, its community gets supercharged, and connections are made.
To provide the ultimate coverage SoleSafe is backed by two AM Best “A-” (Excellent) rated insurance partners and is licensed in 40 states.
Sneakerheads are invited to download the SoleSafe app at the Apple App Store or Google Play to start protecting what they love in just a few clicks:
1. Create an account
2. Add sneakers
3. Select coverage plan
4. Select add-ons
5. Checkout
For more information about SoleSafe™, please visit https://www.solesafe.co/.
About SoleSafe™
SoleSafe™ is built on authenticity and accountability to protect sneaker culture. The platform’s commitment is to create a solution that makes sense for those who love sneakers. As the first sneaker insurance specifically designed and delivered for the sneaker community, the app is set to disrupt the asset protection industry through culture.
SoleSafe was founded by CEO and sneakerhead, Phil Terrill, whose favorite kicks include Fire Red Jordan Vs, Space Jam Xls, and any Jordan.
Phil Terrill
SoleSafe
hello@solesafe.co