GiveTaxFree.org Remains Only Non-Profit Crowdfunding Site in the United States
While other crowdfunding sites take a generous cut of every donation, any profits kept by GiveTaxFree.org go to basic expenses and charitable causes.FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rapid increase in the number of for-profit online crowdfunding platforms, GiveTaxFree.org is remaining true to its original mission to be the only non-profit site in the USA.
GiveTaxFree.org is a not-for-profit platform that provides an easy and safe way for those in need of donations to share their stories - with donors from the U.S. receiving tax deductions. Through the site, users can create a campaign for themselves, or for someone else in need, and they can raise as little or as much as they wish. Funds can be raised for many different purposes, including paying medical bills, paying rent, generating funds for emergency travel, critical home repairs, and more.
Over the past two years, the team behind GiveTaxFree has noticed a sharp increase in the number of online crowdfunding platforms. Founder of the organization, John Berardino, believes this comes as a result of the global pandemic – which has caused many individuals, families, and businesses to struggle financially.
“Unfortunately, COVID has played a dramatic role in poor state of US citizens’ finances, and it has been incredibly tough for them to rebound,” John says. “Add to this the more common stressors people face, such as job losses, disabilities, illnesses, and family matters and it’s easy to see why there are so many fundraising efforts for those in need.”
“While these campaigns are generally in the spirit of giving, many of the online platforms used for crowdfunding take large profits from every donation,” John continues. “Unlike them, we only use the money that we keep for advertising, covering expenses, paying salaries, and supporting causes that we think are important such as Veterans, spinal cord injury, children, poor people, and so many others. We aren’t in this for the money – we’re in this to help change the world.”
For more information about GiveTaxFree.org, please visit https://givetaxfree.org/.
About GiveTaxFree
On a mission to help others in need, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization GiveTaxFree.org provides a free, easy, and secure platform for those in need to share their stories.
A crowd fundraising platform with a difference, GiveTaxFree is the only site that allows donors in the U.S. to receive tax deductions, having been granted special non-profit status by the IRS.
John Berardino
GiveTaxFree.org
Help@givetaxfree.org