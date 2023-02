Shaftsbury Barracks/ Multiple Car MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3000627

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/04/23, 13:32 hours

STREET: US RT-7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: C&S Auto

WEATHER: Clear/Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Julia Foppes

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A

VEHICLE #2

Operator #2: Stephen J. Martin

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR #1: Mya Julius

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy drivers side damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/04/23 at approximately 13:32 hours, Troopers responded to a multiple car motor vehicle crash with minor injuries reported, located at the address of 7275 US Route in the Town of Pownal, VT. Further investigation revealed that vehicle #1 failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of vehicle #2. Vehicle #2, then lost control and collided into vehicle #3, that was stationary at the C&S Auto Power Sports parking lot. Two additional vehicles in the parking lot sustained damage from the collision. Operator #3 had reported neck pain and was cleared by rescue staff after evaluation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department and Pownal Rescue Squad.