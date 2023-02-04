Submit Release
Anti-Sri Lanka Independence Day Protest by Tamil Univ Students Joined by thousands, Despite Military Blocking

Huge Crowds Are Lining Up the Streets to Welcome the Protesters and Providing Food and Refreshments.

Protesters are Shouting Slogans: * "We don't want Sri Lankan Military in Tamil areas" and * "Hold an internationally conducted Referendum for a permanent political solution."”
— University Students
JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of Tamils, including women and children, joined an anti-Sri Lanka Independence Day protest organized by Jaffna and Batticaloa University students, who declared Sri Lankan independence is only for Sinhalese and not for Tamils. Huge crowds are lining up the streets to welcome the protesters and providing food and refreshments.

Despite Military and police putting roadblocks to prevent the protest march to proceed, the march is continuing with more people joining.

Shouting slogans including "We don't want Sri Lankan Military in Tamil areas" to "Hold an internationally conducted Referendum for a permanent political solution" the march will reach Batticaloa after four days and will make a declaration about Tamil's demands.

The student led protest march was joined by Tamil victim groups including families of the disappeared, Hindu and Christian religious leaders, Tamil Civil Society groups, Tamil women groups, Tamil trade unions, Tamil farmers & Fisheries organizations, and others.

Marchers are holding signs highlighting "Forced Marriage" between Sinhalese and Tamils to live together in the island by the departing British, who merged Tamil and Sinhala Kingdoms in 1833 for easy administrative purposes.

Feb 4 2023 Ubiv protest

