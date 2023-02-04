HIDDEN BENEATH THE BLACK HILLS

Thunder Falls 2 Tom Torlino Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show!

Novelist Releases Tenth Novel: THUNDER FALLS — THE EDUCATION OF LEOPOLD RED WOLF

The story is thought-provoking, action-packed, and thoroughly unpredictable. Spiritual wisdom and guidance juxtaposed with an adventure component keeps readers both entertained and enlightened.” — D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Falls chronicles the transformation of Leopold Wolf from a naive young man into an outspoken advocate for Native American rights during the late 1800s.

Leo and his father, Isaac, work for the Carlisle Indian School, an institution governed by the motto “kill the Indian, save the man” and notorious for its harshness, Leo witnesses the abuse, neglect, and victimization of children under the institution’s care and resolves to help them gain the respect their culture deserves.

​Leo’s quest takes him to Lakota territory, where elder and holy man Black Elk has a vision of Leo recovering the tribe’s Sacred Pipe, stolen years ago. Leo’s journey into—and under—the Black Hills reveals extraordinary phenomena about the Lakota and about himself. In the caverns of the Black Hills, Leo encounters the red wolf, Thunder Falls, and the Soul Tree, all of which guide him toward his destiny. While pursuing the eternal love of Sarah Cameron—niece of a senator notorious for his enmity against the Lakota—and fighting for Native American rights, Leo crosses the country with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and ultimately risks his life for the people he has come to care for.

EXCERPT FROM THUNDER FALLS:

As the opening number struck its first notes, the curtain parted, and out rode Buffalo Bill on a white horse. He wore a long, pure-white beard, a spotless white cowboy hat, and a fine-looking white leather jacket with a long fringe that danced along in tandem with his prancing white horse. The crowd cheered as the star of the show waved.

Once in the center of the ring, he brought a megaphone to his mouth and announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, my name is Buffalo Bill. Welcome to Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show!”

A cheer exploded, causing Bill’s horse to buck.“Whoa!” he said, settling his ride. “White Rocket is excited too!”

Carlisle Indian School