Military Vets-Owned Moving Company Aims to Hire, Empower Veterans and Active Duty Troops in Cape Coral-Ft Myers FL

Vets moving Cape Coral-FT Myers

Military Vets-Owned Moving Company opens in Cape Coral-Ft Myers FL with mission to support & employ military vets & active duty service members.

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new military veterans-owned and operated moving company has just opened its doors in Cape Coral-Ft Myers with a mission to support and employ military veterans and active duty troops. The company, called the Veterans Moving Help, is committed to providing part-time employment opportunities for active duty military personnel and offering meaningful, long-term careers for veterans. This initiative is a significant step forward in helping military veterans transition back into civilian life and providing them with the support they need to succeed.

The founders of the Veterans Moving Help understand the challenges that military veterans face when returning to civilian life, and they are dedicated to making the transition easier. By providing employment opportunities, they aim to help military veterans build careers, gain financial stability, and achieve a sense of purpose.

"We're incredibly proud to launch this moving company, and we're thrilled to be able to support military veterans and active duty troops in our community," said Gregory Sledge, founder of Veterans Moving Help. "Our goal is to empower military veterans and active duty troops, and we believe that providing meaningful employment opportunities is the best way to do that. We're confident that this initiative will have a significant impact on the lives of military veterans and active duty troops, and we're honored to be a part of it."

Veterans Moving Help will provide a wide range of moving services, including residential and commercial moving, packing and unpacking services, loading and unloading of rental trucks and PODS. Also the Veterans provide hoarder clean up services and compassionate Senior moving services. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality service to its customers, and it is committed to using eco-friendly and sustainable moving practices.

"We're excited to bring our moving services to the Cape Coral-Ft Myers area, and we're looking forward to helping families and businesses move to their new homes," said Gregory Sledge, founder of the Veterans Moving Help. "We're proud to be a part of the military community in Cape Coral-Ft Myers, and we're committed to providing high-quality service to our customers. Our team of experts is ready to help, and we're eager to get started."

"Military veterans working together for our moving company can be beneficial for both the veterans and our communities. Veterans bring a unique set of skills and experiences to the job, such as discipline, teamwork, and leadership, which can make them excellent employees in a moving company setting. Working in a moving company also provides veterans with a stable source of income, which can help them to support themselves and their families. In addition, working with other veterans can provide a sense of camaraderie and support, which can be especially important for those who may struggle with adjusting to civilian life.

" Furthermore, having veterans work together in a moving company can also have a positive impact on the community, as veterans are often highly respected and valued for their service, and their work can help to improve the quality of life for those who need their services. By working together, military veterans can not only support themselves and their families, but also make a positive impact on their communities".

For more information about Veterans Moving Help please visit their website at https://veteransmovinghelp.com/cape-coral-fl-movers-1. For additional information on veteran employment initiatives and resources, please visit the Department of Veterans Affairs website at va.gov.