(Video) Iran protests expand in 21st week despite escalating crackdown

Iran’s uprising is marking its 142nd day on Saturday following a day of protests by people in different cities across Iran and an expanding night campaign in the capital Tehran. Similar protests in Sanandaj people are asking for the release of their leaders. Protesters in Zahedan and other cities of Sistan & Baluchestan Province once again took to the streets following their weekly Friday prayers. They are protesting the entirety of the mullahs’ rule and rejecting any and all types of dictatorship in Iran. Early Saturday morning protesters in different cities have been busy burning the regime’s posters, banners, and billboards in their show of protest against the mullahs’ dictatorship. Such reports are coming from Tehran, Qom, Dezful, and Qaemshahr, to name a few. On Friday night protesters began rallying in the streets of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province in western Iran while establishing roadblocks with fires and taking control of their streets. They were chanting anti-regime slogans, “Death toKhamenei!”. Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the Baloch compatriots that are heroically continuing the Iran revolution protests against the mullahs’ regime.

Footage shows that regime authorities dispatched a large number of security forces to the city streets to confront the forming of today’s anti-regime protests.

On Friday protesters in Zahedan began their demonstrations by taking to the streets and holding a variety of placards while chanting “Death to Khamenei!” specifically criticizing the regime’s leader.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, February 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iran’s nationwide uprising is marking its 142nd day on Saturday following a busy day of protests by people in different cities across the country and an expanding night campaign in the capital Tehran.Protesters in Zahedan and other cities of Sistan & Baluchestan Province once again took to the streets following their weekly Friday prayers. They are protesting the entirety of the mullahs’ rule and rejecting any and all types of dictatorship while seeking a new democracy to govern in Iran.Similar protests in Sanandaj ignited as people are demanding the release of their local leaders who have been recently arrested by the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and intelligence agents.Early Saturday morning protesters in different cities have been busy burning the regime’s propaganda posters, banners, and billboards in their show of protests against the mullahs’ dictatorship. Such reports are coming from Tehran, Kermanshah, Qom, Dezful, and Qaemshahr, to name a few.People in Tehran and throughout the country are also participating in night campaigns targeting the entire regime apparatus, from regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to the paramilitary Basij units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators. Locals in different parts of Tehran and other cities are chanting anti-regime slogans and torching pro-regime propaganda banners, posters, and billboards.Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 647 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.On Friday night protesters began rallying in the streets of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province in western Iran while establishing roadblocks with fires and taking control of their streets. They were seen chanting anti-regime slogans, including:“Death to the dictator!” “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to [regime operatives]!”Locals in Tehran’s Narmak and other districts were torching pro-regime propaganda banners, posters, and billboards while also chanting anti-regime slogans, including:“Death to the dictator!” “Death to Khamenei! Damned, be Khomeini!” “Death to the Basij!” “Death to the IRGC!” “So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!”On Friday protesters in Zahedan began their demonstrations by taking to the streets and holding a variety of placards while chanting “Death to Khamenei!” specifically criticizing the regime’s leader. Protesters are also chanting:“I will kill those who killed my brother!” “So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!” “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!”Protesters in Zahedan also carried a large banner in their march on Friday reading: “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” Members of Iran’s Baloch ethnicity who live in the northeast parts of the country held a demonstration today in the city of Galikesh in Golestan Province in support of their local leaders and voicing their dissent against the mullahs’ regime.IRGC units are using drones for surveillance purposes over the areas near the city’s Grand Makki Mosque. Reports indicate and footage shows that regime authorities dispatched a large number of security forces to the city streets to confront the crowds forming today’s anti-regime protests.In Zahedan, regime authorities had dispatched military helicopters to fly above the city on Thursday aiming to install a climate of fear among the locals. Their aim is to prevent anti-regime protests that are anticipated following Friday’s mass prayers.In the city of Khash, also in Sistan & Baluchestan Province, locals took to the streets in further anti-regime protests and began chanting slogans, including:“Death to Khamenei!” “Khamenei has some shame and let go of the country!”Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the Baloch compatriots that are heroically continuing the Iran revolution protests against the mullahs’ regime.“Our courageous Baluch compatriots tirelessly took to the streets again, in Zahedan and other cities. Their chants of ‘Death to Khamenei’ echo the Iranian people’s resolve to overthrow the mullahs’ regime. The brave people of Zahedan held placards reading ‘Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs’ leader.’They thus rejected, like all the people of Iran, all forms of heritable and religious dictatorship, called for a democratic republic based on people’s suffrage,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.In Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province in western Iran, a large crowd of people began a demonstration on Friday and are protesting the arrest of local religious leaders by the regime’s IRGC and intelligence agents. The protesters are also chanting anti-regime slogans, including:“Death to the dictator!” “Death to [regime operatives]!”The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Protesters in Zahedan also carried a large banner in their march on Friday reading: “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!”