Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Poland’s National Security Advisors

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Poland’s national security advisors – Marcin Przydacz, Head of the International Policy Bureau, and Jacek Siewiera, Head of the National Security Bureau – today in Washington. They highlighted the two countries’ deep and strong partnership, and Poland’s steadfast leadership welcoming and hosting millions of refugees, supporting Ukraine, and standing up for our common values in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression.

Deputy Secretary Sherman and the national security advisors discussed vital assistance for Ukraine and the need to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war. They also addressed other issues of mutual concern and opportunities for continued bilateral and multilateral cooperation, building on the U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue held yesterday in Warsaw.