The Stanwood Group Partners with Iconic Guerriero Gelato to Franchise New Jersey’s Fast Growing Ice Cream & Gelato Chain
The US Gelato Market’s size is projected to continue to grow at a tremendous rate beyond 2026 with its highest concentration of consumption in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey and New York.”MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stanwood Group Partners with Iconic Award Winning Guerriero Gelato & Cakes to Franchise New Jersey’s Fast Growing Ice Cream & Gelato Chain
Guerriero Gelato & Cakes, the award-winning frozen dessert company founded by husband-and-wife team Mike and Breanna Guerriero continues to expand throughout New Jersey. Founded in 2014 after purchasing their childhood go to ice cream parlor, that Mike Guerriero has been a part of since 2005, Mike and Breanna Guerriero have amassed over 100 awards and accolades for Best Ice Cream and Gelato, recognized in Italy as the Best Gelato in America, and appearing on RHONJ, ESPN, the Washington Post and CBS News. Most recently, Guerriero Gelato & Cakes took home the Gold, winning the prestigious Best of Essex 2022 Award for Best Ice Cream & Yogurt.
Guerriero’s Gelato & Cakes recently celebrated the opening of their latest location in historic downtown Morristown, NJ marking their 5th opening in the Garden State. "Morristown has been on our radar for a long time and when our longtime real estate agent called us about the space, it was a no-brainer," said Mike Guerriero. "Our first daughter Vincenza was born in Morristown, so it was only fitting to return here; Morristown is one of the most family-friendly towns," said Breanna Guerriero.
The massively popular creamery gave away free pints of their famous ice cream products to the first 100 people and were wiped out in only 23 minutes as eager customers waited in a line out the door and wrapped around the block for the initial hours of opening its doors to the public. The Guerriero Gelato & Cakes Team hosted a VIP event at the Morristown location two days before opening on January 15th with some of the most influential people the Tri-State food scene and beyond to include such A-listers as TikTok star Chef Moise, Food Influencer Kayla Cappiello, and Activist/Journalist Zellie Imani. “VIPs were treated to a sampling of special flavors like Peanut Sriracha and got free rein to sample the whole menu, before we opened our doors to the public," says Mike Guerriero.
Guerriero Gelato & Cakes is now expanding its family through franchising, looking to continue its fast-paced expansion throughout New Jersey! "The US Gelato Market’s size is projected to continue to grow at a tremendous rate beyond 2026 with its highest concentration of consumption in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey and New York,” said Robert Katz, Managing Director & Senior Franchise Adviser at The Stanwood Group.
“The market is ripe for expansion,” said Katz. In 2021, ice cream makers in the U.S. churned out more than 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream. “The ice cream industry has a $13.1 billion impact on the U.S. economy, supports 28,800 direct jobs, and generates $1.8 billion in direct wages, according to IDFA Dairy Delivers®. The majority of U.S. ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturers have been in business for more than 50 years and many are still family-owned businesses. Premium and regular ice cream is 80% of the market, according to ice cream makers. The average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year, or about 4 gallons. Fortune Business Insights estimates the global specialty ice cream market will reach $97.85 billion in 2027, up from $71.52 billion in 2021—a 37% jump in less than a decade due to the world’s craving for ice cream," said Katz who heads up the franchise development team supporting Guerriero Gelato & Cakes’ Mid-Atlantic franchise expansion.
For franchise information please contact Steph Lopez in the Guerriero Gelato & Cakes Franchise Department at community@guerrierogelato.com. For more information on new store openings and to participate in fun giveaways follow their main page on Instagram at @guerrierogelato.
