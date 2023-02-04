Submit Release
Maldives Tourism Soars with Record Tourist Arrivals in January

The Maldives tourism industry is thriving as recent statistics from the Ministry of Tourism indicate a record number of tourist arrivals in January 2023. The data reveals that a total of 172,536 tourists visited the country, a significant increase of 30.9% compared to the 131,762 tourist arrivals recorded in January 2021 and a 13.8% increase from the 151,552 arrivals in January 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia topped the list of tourist origins with 24,154 visits, followed by India with 19,390 visits and Italy with 17,159 visits. The resumption of direct air connectivity between China and the Maldives on January 18, 2023, has resulted in a substantial increase in Chinese tourist arrivals, propelling it to the top 10 source markets. As of February 2023, a total of 5,985 tourists have visited from China.

The Maldives tourism industry continues to flourish, with a record number of tourist arrivals and an optimistic outlook for the future.

