Ex Con Man Makes Good on Promise to Give Back

Comisar making amends in L.A.

Steve Comisar sent lucky family of four to see The Lion King on Saturday night.

You never get a second chance to make a first impression.” — Steve Comisar

HOLLYWOOD , CA, USA, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Comisar has been a Hollywood actor since he was a just a teenager. What you may not know is that Comisar was also a famous con man who was released from prison for fraud in 2018. Since his release over five years ago Hollywood has turned a cold shoulder towards him. There were no more acting jobs for the guy who broke the law and went to Club Fed. So Comisar decided to change course and do something to give back to society for his wrongdoings. But how does a criminal make up for a life of crime? Comisar says, “How do you eat an elephant? With little bites. And it’s going to take a lot of little bites to redeem myself so I’m starting now.”On Saturday night, February 4, 2023, Steve Comisar sent a family of four to see The Lion King from the second row of the iconic Hollywood Pantages theater. The VIP package worth over $5000 gives the family back stage access where they will have a meet and greet with the cast and a VIP gift bag filled with Disney swag.The Lion King is the longest running and most successful Broadway show in history. A Disney spokesman said, “Thanks to Mr. Comisar’s generosity this family will share in a happy memory they will remember for the rest of their lives. What a good way to give back. We’re all proud of what Comisar is doing and everyone at Disney hopes he will continue his efforts on the road to redemption.”Next month Comisar is giving away 2 ringside tickets to WWE SmackDown at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. This live TV taping includes the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. This is on the Friday right before Wrestlemania on Saturday and Sunday also at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.Mark Wahlberg, Robert Downey Jr., Wesley Snipes, Danny Trejo, Tim Allen, Martha Stewart, and Christian Slater are just a few of the Hollywood A-listers who went to prison and came out even more successful than before. There’s no reason Steve Comisar can’t do the same thing. After all, Hollywood is the land of magic where dreams come true and stars are made overnight.By: Debbie Rosen, Celebrity Newswire

The Lion King opening number courtesy of Disney Productions Inc. ©️2023