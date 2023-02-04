Flavored Milk Market Analysis, Historical Chart and Forecast Provided by Procurement Resource
Flavored milk is a prepared, processed dairy product that is manufactured from milk, sugar, sweeteners, stabilisers, and additional flavorings. flavored milk is prepared through the pasteurisation process to enable its long-term preservation.
There is a vast variety of flavour milk, ranging from thick milkshakes to whole milk present in the market. They are rich in many essential minerals, including riboflavin, vitamins A, D, and B12, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, and niacin. It has recently gained popularity due to the variety of flavours, especially among children.
Germany, France, and India are the top three exporters of flavored milk. Whereas Nigeria, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and UAE are leading importers in the market of flavored milk.
Key Details About the Flavored Milk Price Trend:
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the flavored milk price, glass and its products (PPI) price and H2O2 price etc. in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.
Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.
The flavored milk price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Industrial Uses Impacting Flavored Milk Price Trend:
The industrial applications that are affecting the flavored milk price trends are its popular demand in food and beverages industry, as well as dessert manufacturing companies and confectionery.
Key Players:
Arla Foods amba
Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
Nestlé SA
Danone
Yili Group
Dean Foods Company
Westland Milk Product
News and Events:
July 13, 2022: The Indian beverage business Parle Agro launched the Smoodh range of flavour-infused milk as part of an extension of its product line into the dairy industry. This flavour of milk is advertised as being the only one of its kin globally. It costs IN 10 and comes in 85ml tetra pack containers.
