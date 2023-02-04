Sri Lanka National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people of Sri Lanka on the 75th anniversary of your independence on February 4.

In 75 years as a sovereign and free country, Sri Lanka has weathered crises and conflicts, and overcome extraordinary challenges. This past year has demonstrated the resilience of Sri Lanka’s democratic institutions and its people.

The United States is proud to partner with Sri Lanka to build economic prosperity, transition to green energy, and combat climate change. The United States remain a stalwart friend and partner to the people of Sri Lanka’s diverse communities. We are glad to say that nearly 100,000 Sri Lankans call the United States their home, enriching our nation every day. Our two countries have proven that when we work together, we can increase prosperity, enhance security, uphold our shared democratic ideals, and create a better world.

The United States looks forward to realizing the promise of the next 75 years of friendship with Sri Lanka. We wish the Sri Lankan people a safe and joyous National Day celebration, and a promising year ahead.