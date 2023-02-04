Iron Ore Price History and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource
Procurement resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Iron Ore
Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)
Supplier Database Availability - Yes
Customization Scope - Our services can be customized as per the requirements of the customer
Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after service delivery
Region/Countries for which Data is available
Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand
Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece
North America: United States and Canada
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco
Request for Real Time Iron Ore Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/iron-ore-price-trends/pricerequest
Iron ore is a mineral substance that is full of iron oxides. It has a very rigid appearance and its colour ranges from dark grey, bright yellow, and deep purple to rusty red. It is an ideal substance for the extraction of iron for economic applications.
Iron ore is produced through screening, the crushed iron is then sent to a stockpile. The mill is continuously fed, to achieve a homogeneity process. The material is grounded, before undergoing the spiral gravity separation.
The heavier and finer particles are separated via centrifugal force. The process is repeated two to three times with a feed range of 30 percent solid concentration, depending upon the desired qualities. Afterward, the iron is separated magnetically and is then palletised.
The top iron-ore-producing countries are Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Canada, and Ukraine.
Key Details About the Iron Ore Price Trend:
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the iron ore price, flavored milk price and fuel oil price etc. in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.
Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.
The iron ore price trends, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Industrial Uses Impacting Iron Ore Price Trend:
The majority of the iron ore is employed in the production of steel industries. It is also extensively used in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals as well as in metallurgical and biochemical studies as a tracer element.
The remainder of the iron ore is utilised for other purposes such as powdered iron, which is mainly used for various types of magnets, steels, catalysts, and automobile parts.
Iron ore is present in Printing ink, cosmetics, paints, plastics, and enamel finishing for automobiles and other appliances.
The residual black iron oxide is used for polishing materials, ferrites, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, magnetic inks, and pigment in the electronics industry.
Key Market Players:
Samarco Mineracao S.A.
Rio Tinto plc
Vale S.A.
Anglo American plc
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
News and Events:
September 20, 2022: In order to achieve the zero terrestrial emissions objective for all of its iron ore operations, Australian-Based Fortescue Meta Group expended about USD 6.2 Billion to stop using fossil fuels.
Related Reports:
Iodised Salt Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/iodised-salt-price-trends
Iridium Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/iridium-price-trends
Iron Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/iron-price-trends
About Us:
Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.
We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.
To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.
Chris Byrd
Procurement Resource
+1 307 363 1045
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram