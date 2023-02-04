Seventh National Press Awards on Party Building presented

HÀ NỘI - The 7th National Press Awards on Party Building, the Búa Liềm Vàng (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Awards 2022, were presented at a ceremony held in Hà Nội on Friday.

The event was organised by the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, the Nhân dân (People) newspaper, the Communist Review, the Vietnam Television, and the Vietnam Journalists’ Association.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ attributed Việt Nam’s achievements in 2022 partly to important contributions by the press, noting that the diverse realities in the country and significant attainments in Party building and rectification have become a great source of inspiration for journalists to create high-quality works on Party building.

He highly valued the journalists and press agencies which submitted 2,031 entries to the competition, of which the best 72 were honoured, including six granted Prize A, 12 with Prize B, 18 with Prize C, 30 with the consolation prize, and eight with the specialised prize.

The top legislator described the entries and the award-winning ones as results of journalists’ sense of responsibility, dedication to their job, and patriotism.

He held that the influence of the Party building-themed press works reflects the strong support from all-level Party committees and authorities, the entire political system, as well as all people for the revolutionary press of Việt Nam.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Huệ called on people of all social strata to actively engage in the Party and political system building and rectification through concrete and practical actions.

He also asked press agencies to push forward with their performance in this regard, including protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, adamantly refuting wrongful and hostile viewpoints, and combating corruption, negative phenomena and wastefulness, for the sake of a clean and comprehensively strong Party.

At the event, 15 collectives with major contributions to the organisation of the Búa Liêm Vàng Awards 2022 also received commendation. VNS